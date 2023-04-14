A keyboard like no other: fans of the BlackBerry unite

I write with regard to Nick March's op-ed My BlackBerry has reached the end of the road (March 31): Thank you for the article. I'm another BB KeyTwo user resigned to an iPhone. Looked at the "Titan" and others from the same company, with the physical keyboard, but the reviews spoke truths that I am not technologically capable of dealing with. I weep.

Lugh Davey, via email

--

When I read this opinion piece on BlackBerry, I could not help but respond from my own KeyTwo. I have experienced similar feedback but I stubbornly hold onto my device.

I keep thinking that when, now more likely if, a manufacturer brings out a new model, that it will take the world by storm, but I fear not. I am attempting to find someone to breathe some new life into it by replacing the battery, again.

I am sorry to hear of your resignation, and that even if a new one emerges like a Phoenix from the ashes, you will have moved on. A devotee of a truly remarkable device that fell inelegantly from grace!

Lynn Stuart, via email

--

I am relieved to find out there is someone else who was still using BlackBerry until now. Actually, I got several people to go back to BlackBerry when they realised they were still about, although very difficult to obtain).

The article is certainly spot on. It describes what most of us BlackBerry fanatics must have endured: constant explaining they still do exist, and justifying that we were not dinosaurs, and that they function well, and have far superior abilities than any Android, let alone Apple, etc.

With me it was the battery that made me switch to Samsung. The rest was still working very well.

Still, I miss the ease and versatility of my KeyOne daily. Most of us still don't understand why BlackBerry just gave up on their handsets.

Thanks for the bit of nostalgia.

Rik Heymans, Flanders, Belgium

--

I have a BlackBerry and am using it right now. I have used a Samsung phone for work and it was just fine.

It is a shame what happened to BlackBerry in the consumer phone market. They had many firsts. I live in Kitchener and those BlackBerry buildings are still standing in Waterloo. I will watch the movie, and have my fingers crossed that they will remake the phone.

Thank you for the article.

Susanne Kish, Ontario, Canada

--

I really enjoyed this piece. My BlackBerry is still going strong and does not yet type on its own. My brother-in-law had his battery replaced so got around that problem. My battery life is definitely waning but there could be hope.

I want to question your assertion about the hub services no longer working. While I experienced a problem a while back, I managed to get the BlackBerry hub back up again and it's working perfectly.

I was reminded when writing this that if you hit capital b twice it writes out BlackBerry. Oh, I am going to be so sad to give up this keyboard.

Karen Blake, Ontario, Canada