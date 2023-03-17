What happened to the migrant children missing in the UK?

No safety for children asylum seekers?

With reference to Nicky Harley's report Inside the battle to save the child asylum seekers taken from UK migrant hotels (March 10): It is alarming to read that since July 2021, 4,600 child migrants have been placed in hotels. I feel for their plight and cannot imagine what might happen to the 76 minors who have gone missing. It makes one question why we allow children in on their own, without at least one parent or a trusted accompanying adult who can take responsibility for them.

If minors are with their parents, asylum hotels could be ok. But reading about the many children under 16 who have gone missing, with the reports of criminal gangs and exploitation, it is upsetting to imagine their fate in trafficking rackets. One can only hope that they're found soon. They've presumably been a lot already to have sought asylum in the first place, add to that more trauma. It would take a lot to recover from such circumstances.

Kevin D, Abu Dhabi

The courage of medics volunteering in Ukraine

With reference to the video report by Oliver Marsden Meet the Finnish medic risking her life to volunteer in Ukraine (March 14): This is very inspiring. The work that people like her and all evacuation teams are doing for refugees is fantastic. These are super human tasks and they take a lot of courage and bravery. All good wishes and a lot of luck to her.

Bhupinder Singh Mamik, Dehradun, India

The challenge of the global population

About Patrick Ryan's article Global energy crisis compounds misery for refugees, Dubai conference hears (March 14): Professor Mukesh Kapila made many valid points regarding state of affairs about dire circumstances facing world refugee crises. However, nowhere in his address did he mention why such circumstances are at an increase worldwide. It’s like we are chasing a moving target when we know full well what is the root cause of our ills. The truth is that we are in a spiral, directly connected to population growth. It seems to be a natural progression without a solution in sight. Thus the well-read and well-informed academicians will continue toeing the line while skirting the real elephant in the room.

G Mangat, Cincinnati, US

A football fan's praise for Ronaldo

With regard to John McAuley's article Cristiano Ronaldo booked and hooked as Al Nassr advance in King's Cup (March 14): Nobody would talk much about these teams without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner being there so – great job, Ronaldo.

Perla Kormos, Budapest, Hungary