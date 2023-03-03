Setting off on a remarkable space mission

With reference to Sarwat Nasir's report UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi blasts off to space for historic six-month mission (March 2): Congratulations to all the crew. People in the UAE are rightly so proud of this achievement. We pray for a successful space mission and for all their safety.

Mathranillo Hermosilla, Oroquieta, Philippines

Good luck!

Mona Farshoukh, Dubai

Good luck to Sultan Al Neyadi and congratulations to the UAE. This is a great moment.

Rashid Minhas, Sharjah

This is super impressive. The world is developing so fast and the UAE has the vision to spend on science and pioneering projects.

Sogafisco Soga, Accra, Ghana

God bless the entire crew and good luck with the mission.

Joy Odeh, Amman, Jordan

Sharjah's impressive heritage sites

With reference to John Dennehy's article Four sites in Sharjah added to Unesco 'tentative' list (February 28): this was an interesting read. It's awesome to know about how there is evidence in Faya in central Sharjah of early human settlements and that it goes as far back as the Stone Age.

Diana Wehbe, Beirut, Lebanon

Noisy helicopters eating into the peace

I live in Jumeirah 3, Dubai and am recovering from surgery, which means I am housebound. However with tourist helicopters criss-crossing my house every two or three minutes between 9:00 and 18:00 the chance of peace is slim. It is impossible to hold a conversation or watch TV as they pass overhead. While having treatment in the hospital adjacent to Sheikh Zayed Road, the only noise that could be heard was not traffic as one would expect but helicopters. It could be worth looking into whether it is dangerous to have such congestion of the air space above residential areas, hospitals, school and parks.

Jim Martin, Dubai

Drivers worried about cars snitching on them

With reference to One Carlo Diaz's piece Dude, where's my Ford? Cars with unpaid bills may soon drive off and impound themselves (March 1): Given the innovations in technology, I might be better off if I stick to my 1998 Toyota RAV4.

Robert Mardsen. Cranbrook, Canada

Cars driving off in the future will not be a problem if people pay their bills.

Daniel Whiffin, Dubai

I would be sick to find out that my car snitched on me.

Vuyo Methuko, Cape Town, South Africa

Now if only they could figure out the same to catch criminals, the world would be a better place.

Elize van Wyk, Dubai