The talented Mayyas are lifting Lebanon's spirits

Regarding Katy Gillett's report Mayyas win 'America's Got Talent' season 17 (September 15): Congratulations to all the participants. It was so well deserved. A fantastic show of talent and perseverance. Bravo Lebanon, and bravo Mayyas and the choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

Nada Mogharbel, Dubai

Their performances throughout the competition were flawless. This is totally well deserved,

Chukwubuikem Nwobodo, Enugu, Nigeria

They deserved it. Theirs was a one of a kind performance, just fantastic.

Delilah Francia, Arizona, US

Congrats to the people of Lebanon and thank you, Mayyas. What a rewarding moment for them. It can't be more fun than this.

Agaba John, Kampala, Uganda

Monetary circumstances are pushing some Lebanese to the edge

With reference to Nada Homsi's report Lebanese depositors hold up two banks and take hostages to withdraw savings (September 14):

It's so sad that she had to use a gun to withdraw from her own savings.

Saima Anwar, Karachi, Pakistan

It was not a real gun, it was her nephew's toy.

Nino Khoury Kateb, Beirut, Lebanon

Cheer as Sri Lanka takes the Asia Cup home

With regard to Amith Passela's report Sri Lanka celebrate Asia Cup title as sport unites troubled nation (September 13): That is just awesome. They played like champions. Congratulations from Pakistan.

Sanaa Umar, Lahore, Pakistan

Dasun Shanaka and team were in great form and the determination on the field was evident. Pure sportsmanshio. Well done to Sri Lanka on a well deserved victory. Warm wishes from Pakistan.

Khawar Mehdi, Karachi, Pakistan

Schools in the UAE showing respect to the Queen

With reference to Anjana Sankar's report Some British schools in Dubai to close early for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral (September 14): Well done to all the schools who are showing great respect at this sad time.

Kay Lancaster, Dubai

That is such a decent gesture. I hope all schools in some way show respect to the Queen.

Debbie Mae Rongo, Abu Dhabi

Queen Elizabeth II marked a distinction for her nation and the world. A symbol of unity, wisdom, humility and grace, she charted a new era of dynamism with values and principles as the central unyielding pillar of her reign. She remains the ultimate manifestation of a uniting figure in Britain.

Collins Chong Yew Keat, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia