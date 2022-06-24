The Gulf remittance story is worth cherishing

A win-win relationship

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam's article How Indians in UAE are working to secure a better future for families back home (June 16): the stories of Indian expatriates living in the UAE and providing for their families are touching. People work hard for years to give their families back home a good life. As someone who used to live in the UAE, I am aware of the hard work and sacrifices expats living in the Gulf make to afford their families the best shot at life. The Gulf expat story is an integral part of the larger Gulf development story. Everyone from expats to locals to governments can be proud of this decades-long, mutually beneficial arrangement.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

EU should have its own security council

I write in reference to Neil Murphy's article Ukraine awaits EU word on membership as Russia makes gains near Severodonetsk (June 20): as many readers have already noticed, decisions, whether in Nato or the EU, are blocked with constant vetoes. Now, it has to be said about the veto in the EU that it is used very often by Hungary, for example, in the bloc's planned sanctions against Russia. This could be remedied if only the six founding members of the EU – France, Germany, Italy and the so-called Benelux countries – have the right of veto within the organisation.

Stefan Vollmershausen, Berlin, Germany

People should continue to wear masks

I write in reference to Nick Webster and Shireena Al Nowais' article Doctors warn complacency is the biggest risk as Covid-19 cases in UAE rise (June 22): in Canada, at a grocery store check-out counter recently, an unmasked young man in the queue stood inches away from me. I requested him to wear a mask and/or keep his distance as marked on the floor. Whereupon, he rudely and loudly asked if I was the police. He also called me ignorant and said the mask mandate had been lifted. There was general laughter from other unmasked shoppers. I wish the store staff had demanded the man leave the shop. The sign on the door clearly said: “No mask. No entry.” But they did not. Instead, I left without the groceries.

It seems that in parts of the world the human and financial costs of Covid-19 have not been felt by many people.

Asha Gidwani, Toronto, Canada