Kudos to the UAE for organising a stellar Expo 2020 Dubai

With reference to your podcast Expo 2020 closing ceremony, Will Smith apology, Prince Philip memorial, AlUla - Trending (March 29): UAE has demonstrated once again its tremendous abilities, in bringing Expo 2020 Dubai to the global stage. The pictures and videos from the site have been incredible all these months. And I have been reading the coverage with great interest. The sheer number of visitors has been amazing, despite the hurdles of this past year, including Covid-19. It shows how capable UAE is of pulling off an event to match all global standards. I look forward to watching the closing ceremony. And I wish to express my gratitude to the organisers for making it such a memorable event and solidifying the UAE's position on the global map.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A remarkable first for a UAE airline from Abu Dhabi to Paris

With regard to Hayley Skirka's report Etihad’s first A350 takes off for Paris: extra-wide cabins and ultra-quiet flying (March 31): Not the first twin-isle for sure, but the first A6 A350.

Anssi Pyykkonen, Dubai

Ukraine has become a battleground for proxy wars at too high a cost

With reference to Soraya Ebrahimi's report Kremlin says nothing 'promising' from Russia-Ukraine talks (March 31): the Ukraine war is now being increasingly perceived as a West versus Russian engagement. Ukraine is being reduced to a mere proxy battleground between Nato and Russia. Going by the ferocity and frequency of Nato and western chastisements of Russia, it would appear that it is them battling Russia, not Ukraine. If the war continues from months, Ukraine is in danger of becoming another Vietnam. In the Vietnam War, while American troops fought on the ground, the Viet Cong had the support of other Communist nations like the USSR. In the Ukraine war, Russia is fighting upfront. However, Nato countries are supplying missiles and equipment to Ukraine, but refusing direct engagement. So, Ukraine is de facto becoming a proxy war between Nato and Russia. The Ukraine war should not become a combat between the superpowers, that is, Russia and the US, fought on Ukrainian soil, using Ukrainian soldiers at the cost of the lives of Ukrainian citizens. Nor should Ukraine become an ideological battleground between the pro-democracy western nations and erstwhile communist countries like Russia. Unfortunately, there is the real fear that Ukraine will lose the most and will be crippled in this political chessboard.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai