An appeal to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

What lies ahead for Ukraine?

I write in reference to Joyce Karam's article US intel chiefs expect Putin to 'double down' in Ukraine with 'no sustainable end goal' (March 8): I appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce that his country will remain neutral – neither aligned to Russia nor Nato. This may be the one agreeable way he can avoid further bloodshed. The primary reason for the war is Ukraine's dalliance with the western alliance that Moscow has always been suspicious of.

By joining Nato, and perhaps even the EU, Ukraine would benefit in a number of ways – a free trade agreement with many of its fellow European nations, as well as employment opportunities and unrestricted travel on the continent for its citizens. However, if Ukraine joins Nato, western-allied troops and arsenal will be positioned inside that country, and from Russia's point of view, within just a few hundred kilometres from Moscow.

For Mr Zelenskyy to assuage Russian fears and end this war, he needs to give up his aspirations of joining forces with the West. He must realise that Ukraine can be neutral and at the same time, rich and prosperous. Ukraine has the resources it needs to transform itself into an economic powerhouse at the heart of Europe. Ukrainians will thank the President for making what would be a mature and pragmatic decision in the best interest of their nation.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Does the higher earner call the shots at home?

With reference to the article How single-income couples can remain financial equals (March 1): these tips would be great, but often the reality is that the person who makes the money has more control than the person who doesn’t – in many such households, there is no equality. That’s the way our world works and it trickles into the home.

Megan Christine, Florida, US

Tragedy in Kerala

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta's article House fire kills five family members in Kerala (March 8): it was sad to read about the recent fire accident in the southern Indian state of Kerala. While this is not a strike against Kerala itself, I wonder whether the country has experienced one too many fire accidents in recent months. While even one accident is one too many, it has become a regular fixture in the national news lately. The main problem is poor implementation of the necessary safety standards. Is there apathy among builders, contractors, authorities and the public at large? Not everyone can be painted with the same brush, but surely it exists among some of them. This needs to stop.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India