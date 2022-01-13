Foreign media coverage of the UAE needs more depth

This is in reference to Sophie Prideaux’s article 'Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich': new BBC show paints a one-sided picture (January 4): I come across so many articles and videos online portraying Dubai and the UAE wrongly. Some media outlets in the West insist on focusing on issues that either exist in their own countries, or are false.

As an Emirati, I can say that first of all, we have come such a long way. We have made constant improvements and enacted reforms to better lives here. We have much to offer by way of happiness, art and culture, heritage, safety, health, wealth, nature – the list goes on. Amid a raging pandemic, the country took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

I hope our local media outlets continue to show the world what Dubai really is about and provide insight into how peaceful, tolerant, loving and open the UAE really is.

Ahmed Alanzi, Dubai

Try to live here and see how beautiful the country is. They have a lot to offer. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.

James Philip Galvez Alonzo, Dubai

Guantanamo needs to be shut down

This is in reference to the editorial Biden must make this Guantanamo’s last anniversary (January 11): it is a big blot on American democracy. Give them a fair and speedy trial and act accordingly. Keeping inmates irrespective of whether they are guilty or innocent is horrible. The Guantanamo Bay Prison must be closed now to save reputation of America as a top democratic country.

Nazim Hasan Khan, India

What drove a man to set a bank on fire?

This is in reference to Taniya Dutta’s article Indian man accused of setting bank on fire after loan was rejected (January 11): it’s easy for us to judge people for their criminal acts. We scoff at them and get angry with them. This story, though, made me feel a little sad. The man in question supposedly runs a non-governmental organisation. Maybe he needs money to help the needy. Who knows? Of course, there is no excuse for anyone to take the law into their hands – even if they feel aggrieved, as this man clearly did. But let’s take a moment to reflect on what pushes people to take drastic actions. We must find empathy in ourselves.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India