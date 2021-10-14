Free flights home for health workers is a grand gesture

With reference to Sarah Forster's report Abu Dhabi gives free flights home to Covid-19 frontline workers (October 12): that is such a decent thing to do. They of all people deserve this.

Hussain Ibnu Bukhari, Dubai

Iraq deserves stability

With reference to the article by Sinan Mahmoud and Mina Aldroubi Iraq elections body says manual count of sample votes matches early results (October 13): Iraq deserves political and economic stability. That this is the fifth election since 2003, when America invaded the country, doesn't instil faith in Iraq's political class. The people of Iraq have suffered too much, even after the rule of Saddam Hussein.

Narain Lodha, Jaipur, India

Finland's coffee records: 12 kgs per person every year

With reference to Nick Webster's report Finland serves coffee in machine powered by the air we breathe at Expo 2020 Dubai (October 12): it's quite something that Finns drink more shots of coffee per head of population than any other country, as the article mentions.

Neil Squibs Younger, Abu Dhabi

Condolences to a doctor's family

With regard to Sarah Forster's report Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns first Emirati doctor (October 11): Saddening. I've met Dr Ahmed Kazim on several occasions. Condolences to his family.

Randall Mohammed, Dubai

Palestinian films to watch at the weekend

With reference to Samia Badih's write-up Award-winning Palestinian films coming to Netflix: five titles not to miss (October 11): God bless those who made this possible.

Foued Issa, Roseau, Dominica

The line-up is great. Looking forward to watching.

Asim Qureshi, Karachi, Pakistan

The trailers are so good. I can't wait to watch.

Fadi Nizar Alhayek, Vancouver, Canada

All children can be great performers

With reference to Georgia Tolley's piece Mira Singh returns to explore Expo 2020 Dubai after starring in opening ceremony (October 12): she's a talented girl and luck plays in her favour.

Onminlal Mate, Shillong, India

All children at the Expo 2020 Young Stars programme did well. All of them are stars. So many of these children are talented. They are able to perform in front of large audiences and pull off all kinds of theatrical feats. It's very important that they have the right support. She did really well, as did many others kids. Yes, she was very lucky to get the opportunity.

Wajida Abdullah, Abu Dhabi

Congratulations to the parents. She did a beautiful presentation at the opening ceremony.

Ginette Turgeon, Montreal, Canada