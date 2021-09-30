Proud to be a part of the Expo 2020 Dubai story

With regard to the report Virtual journey from past to future at Expo 2020 Dubai Mobility Pavilion (September 29): As an engineer, I am very proud to say I was a part of this great journey. My contribution was in the construction of some of the pavilions.

Buboy Papasin, Batangas City, Philippines

This is bound to be a really stunning event. Dubai never ceases to amaze.

Eva Talda, Salzburg, Austria

Silver linings to the fuel chaos in London

With reference to Leen Alfaisal's video London drivers are furious amid panic buying of fuel (September 28): the good news is there is plenty of fuel, the bad news is it isn't at the fuel stations.

Stephen Hurney, Birmingham, UK

Looking out for dolphins in the UAE

With regard to Daniel Bardsley's article UAE public asked to help with dolphin sighting project (September 28): great to see that dolphins are respected and countries like the UAE are urging the public to get involved in protecting them.

Cheryl Milloss, Adelaide, Australia

Not the end of the road for Peter Rosalita

In reference to David Tusing's article Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey: 'It's a dream come true' (September 26): you're very talented, Peter. You have a long way to go.

Jovito Co, Manila, Philippines

You did your best and that is what matters.

Niela Yocogan, Baguio City, Philippines

This was a great experience for you that no amount of money can equal. Good luck on your journey.

Glyn Sincero Homeres, Cebu, Philippines

To resign is not easy

With reference to your story US top General Mark Milley rejects the idea of resigning over Afghanistan orders (September 28): I was in the military and I totally agree with not resigning. Not everyone will understand but it is what it is.

Nathan Daniel Puzach, California, US

A brave Afghan girl must be heard

With reference to Leen Alfaisal's report Afghan girl's courageous speech on right of education goes viral (September 28): This video speaks volumes. Afghanistan deserves better.

Mark Mugenyi, Kampala, Uganda

She is very brave. Girls must stand up and defend their rights. Only they can do it.

Authurine Nelson, New York, US

People should encourage and appreciate such ambitious girls for speaking out. The Taliban should allow education for girls. It is in the long-term interest of the country.

Syed Ejaz Rabbani, Karachi, Pakistan