Hidilyn Diaz's gold is a matter of pride for the Philippines

With reference to Steve Luckings' piece Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz wins $660,000 and a house (July 27): Hidilyn has made all of us back home very proud. Many congratulations.

Lourds Porras, Iloilo City, Philippines

That win has been 97 years in the making. I'm so happy for our country.

Ronilo Jr Ceniza, Manila, Philippines

A beautiful story, well done.

Pascal Penisson, Abu Dhabi

Just goes to show one must never give up on their dreams. This is such an amazing achievement for Hidilyn, as well as for the Philippines.

Stacey Leigh, Abu Dhabi

The burden on the new Lebanese Prime Minister

With reference to Aya Iskandarani's report Who is Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s new prime minister-designate? (July 26): I pray that the politicians in Lebanon put their disputes aside so that the country's economy can be saved.

Ashiraf Mpoza, Lima, Peru

A brutal reality for women and girls in Afghanistan

With regard to Paul Carey's article Afghanistan to suffer brain drain if Taliban return to power as former migrants leave (July 26): So far the Taliban doesn't seem to understand that they are killing their own people. One can only wish that this violence and unnecessary bloodshed does not continue much longer. If the Taliban return, the situation is going to get so much worse for women and girls. This year has been devastating for the more than 22,000 Afghan families who have had to flee their homes to escape the fighting in Kandahar.

Jitendra Desai, Ahmedabad, India

Eating disorders affect men too

With regard to Tessa Koshy's story Male eating disorders: anorexia and bulimia common among men, too (July 27): thank you so much for helping me raise the awareness of children’s mental health and bulimia.

Liam Kelly, Abu Dhabi

Vigilance pays off at the Chennai airport

Regarding Gillian Duncan's report Indian customs seize gold worth $500,000 from Dubai flight passengers (July 27): the arrest of a pair at Chennai's international airport, for carrying gold worth 8-17 kg in rice cookers and other household items, was really a revelation. It is sad that even during the pandemic, people are thinking up new ways to smuggle gold and not be caught. Kudos to Chennai Customs for being so alert and for making the arrest. Let's hope that with so many of these cases in the news, people think twice and abandon such activities

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India