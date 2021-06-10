10-year-old Peter and his golden voice

Abu Dhabi-born Peter Rosalita, 10, on the 16th season of 'America's Got Talent'. Instagram / peter.rosalita
Abu Dhabi-born Peter Rosalita, 10, on the 16th season of 'America's Got Talent'. Instagram / peter.rosalita

With regard to David Tusing's report Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his viral 'America's Got Talent' journey: 'I was watching others on YouTube, now I'm watching myself' (June 8): good luck on your journey, Peter. So very proud of you. You have the gift of a golden voice.

Elvie Iwakeim, Larnaca, Cyprus

Pakistan's fifth deadly train crash in three years

With regard to Ben Farmer's article Overnight death toll in Pakistan train accident rises to 63 as more bodies found (June 8): all the more tragic that this is not the first such train accident in Pakistan of late. My condolences to the bereaved families.

Elize van Wyk, Dubai

Coping with grief by helping others

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's report Covid-19: Indian expat who lost eight relatives in 22 days backs aid campaign (June 8): this story was a grim read. Covid-19 has created so many complications in people's lives. Besides the emotional toll of losing loved ones, the death of family members, especially earning members, affects practical matters like finances. There are many layers to grief. And while time does help, these are irreparable losses.

It's commendable that so many philanthropic organisations are helping ease the burden on those affected by Covid-19 – and that this lady, Juhi Khan, with such a heavy burden of grief is trying to help others.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Indian citizens in crises bail out one another

In reference to Taniya Dutta's report Indian government takes back vaccine distribution from states in new push against Covid-19 (June 7): in the midst of the immense human suffering due to the pandemic, there are instances of human and institutional initiatives and co-operation that need to be applauded.

Many private sector companies in India are arranging with local municipalities to vaccinate all their employees. Some are also vaccinating the families of the employees and associates like the distributors of the company. In Mumbai, a Citizen’s Forum has decided to procure 8,000 doses to vaccinate free of charge all residents, maids, drivers and slum dwellers in the vicinity. They are visiting families door-to-door to register the names and ages of potential recipients of the vaccines.

The Sikh community in Delhi rendered a fantastic yeoman service by opening oxygen clinics when there was a desperate shortage of oxygen in the city. Such instances of human beings helping one another in distress are heartening. At a time when governments and institutions are under severe pressure due to the pandemic, ordinary citizens should pick up the gauntlet.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Published: June 10, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read