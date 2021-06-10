10-year-old Peter and his golden voice

With regard to David Tusing's report Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his viral 'America's Got Talent' journey: 'I was watching others on YouTube, now I'm watching myself' (June 8): good luck on your journey, Peter. So very proud of you. You have the gift of a golden voice.

Elvie Iwakeim, Larnaca, Cyprus

Pakistan's fifth deadly train crash in three years

With regard to Ben Farmer's article Overnight death toll in Pakistan train accident rises to 63 as more bodies found (June 8): all the more tragic that this is not the first such train accident in Pakistan of late. My condolences to the bereaved families.

Elize van Wyk, Dubai

Coping with grief by helping others

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's report Covid-19: Indian expat who lost eight relatives in 22 days backs aid campaign (June 8): this story was a grim read. Covid-19 has created so many complications in people's lives. Besides the emotional toll of losing loved ones, the death of family members, especially earning members, affects practical matters like finances. There are many layers to grief. And while time does help, these are irreparable losses.

It's commendable that so many philanthropic organisations are helping ease the burden on those affected by Covid-19 – and that this lady, Juhi Khan, with such a heavy burden of grief is trying to help others.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Indian citizens in crises bail out one another

In reference to Taniya Dutta's report Indian government takes back vaccine distribution from states in new push against Covid-19 (June 7): in the midst of the immense human suffering due to the pandemic, there are instances of human and institutional initiatives and co-operation that need to be applauded.

Many private sector companies in India are arranging with local municipalities to vaccinate all their employees. Some are also vaccinating the families of the employees and associates like the distributors of the company. In Mumbai, a Citizen’s Forum has decided to procure 8,000 doses to vaccinate free of charge all residents, maids, drivers and slum dwellers in the vicinity. They are visiting families door-to-door to register the names and ages of potential recipients of the vaccines.

The Sikh community in Delhi rendered a fantastic yeoman service by opening oxygen clinics when there was a desperate shortage of oxygen in the city. Such instances of human beings helping one another in distress are heartening. At a time when governments and institutions are under severe pressure due to the pandemic, ordinary citizens should pick up the gauntlet.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai