In an increasingly unstable world, where humanitarian crises persist despite the most earnest diplomatic efforts, people can be forgiven for feeling helpless. Yet the quiet, behind-the-scenes work of volunteers, charities and community organisations offers a powerful counterpoint.

People will not be able to stop every conflict or difficulty in life, but they can change the circumstances of those who are caught up in the consequences. This is the spirit that the Hope Makers initiative embodies and amplifies.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the programme has become the largest of its kind in the Arab world. Now in its seventh edition, it recognises individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations whose efforts improve communities through social and humanitarian work. The winner of the award receives a Dh1 million prize.

Within three weeks of the latest call for nominations, more than 21,000 submissions have been received. This is further evidence of not only the scale of grassroots action across the Middle East and North Africa region, but also of the hunger for recognition that can help sustain it.

Run by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, or MBRGI, the programme goes beyond celebrating good deeds. It seeks to shift community culture towards positivity and enablement. By shining a light on those who work selflessly for the greater good, it offers role models to a world in need of inspiration and, crucially, provides the resources to support these unsung heroes.

One such hero is Fouzia Mahmoudi whose work with Operation Smile has helped deliver more than 19,000 surgeries for children born with cleft lips and palates. What began as a practical response to a hidden medical and social burden has become a force for change, restoring dignity and opportunity to thousands of young people. Stories like Ms Mahmoudi’s show that hope, when translated into organised action, can produce tangible and measurable results. The knock-on effects to the patients and their families are numerous.

They are also reminders that in a region where war, displacement and economic uncertainty too often dominate public discourse, hope should be understood as a concrete commitment to improving lives, rather than a vague sentiment that does not effect change.

However, hope must be accompanied by opportunity.

While Hope Makers provides the platform for ordinary individuals doing extraordinary things, their examples should inspire a broader ecosystem of support and enterprise. More and more people should be granted access to education, civic participation and resources so that they can turn their good intentions into actions with lasting change. After all, opportunity is what converts individual acts of kindness into scalable and sustainable impact.

As Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of MBRGI, observed last month, there are young men and women in every village and town across the Arab world whose positive energy can improve their communities. The next step, then, is for governments, donors and businesses to meet that energy with the means to act on it.

Put simply, Hope Makers shows that the appetite exists. The challenge is meeting it.