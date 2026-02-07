Sheikh Mohammed hails 'spirit of optimism' before Arab Hope Makers awards

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced that the annual Arab Hope Makers awards ceremony will take place on February 15.

This year's awards, organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, have received 15,802 nominations. The total number of hope makers joining the initiative has now exceeded 335,000 since its launch in 2017.

Sheikh Mohammed said the winner will be announced at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

“Life has taught me that the spirit of optimism is contagious among people, in institutions, and even between nations, and that planting the seeds of hope is one of the greatest deeds, because its seeds will bloom into gardens of young men and women who believe in miracles, are optimistic about achievements, and are devoted to serving their communities,” he wrote on X.

What is the Arab Hope Makers Award?

The initiative honours people in the region who are dedicated to improving the lives of others. The prize money is Dh1 million ($272,294).

Last year's ceremony was attended by 12,000 people, including humanitarian and cultural leaders. The prize was won by Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco, for his initiative to treat children with the genetic disorder xeroderma pigmentosum.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “Since its launch in 2017, the Hope Makers initiative has sparked a wide-reaching Arab movement that fosters a culture of giving.

“By highlighting inspiring philanthropy, impactful humanitarian action, and innovative ideas that selflessly uplift others and serve communities, the initiative has empowered hundreds of thousands across the Arab world.

“It has provided them with the insights and confidence to carry out remarkable projects that transformed the reality of community and volunteer work.”