The Gulf is a partner, not a prize to be fought over

Oman and China are two nations with deep historical ties. The 1980 Sohar voyage, for example, famously honoured their shared maritime past, with a 9th-century Arab dhow retracing an ancient route from Muscat to Guangzhou. Therefore, when Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Oman's Sultan Haitham this week, it was unsurprising that there was more than diplomatic courtesies on display.

“The Middle East Gulf region should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflict,” Mr Xi was quoted as saying by China’s Foreign Ministry. “Peace and stability in the region require joint nurturing and protection by all parties.”

China's President Xi Jinping with Oman's Sultan Haitham at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Monday. Reuters Show caption: China's President Xi Jinping with Oman's Sultan Haitham at t…

Given Monday’s reports of US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, continuing political volatility in Israel and uncertainty surrounding the direction of American foreign policy after yesterday’s midterm elections, the Chinese leader’s remarks are timely.

Indeed, Arab countries have little to gain from becoming an arena for rivalry. Gulf countries have spent decades building international relationships that serve their own interests and populations well. Maintaining the freedom to develop those partnerships on their own terms is essential, particularly at this time of heightened global tension.

Mr Xi's message carries a principle that should be applied by all major powers. Respect for the sovereignty and strategic independence of Gulf states cannot be conditional on which country is seeking influence. No capital should expect the region to subordinate its interests to their broader geopolitical competition.

The Gulf has compelling reasons to maintain strong relationships with the US, China and other countries. Washington remains an important security and trading partner, while Beijing is a major economic force and an increasingly significant diplomatic interlocutor. Other international relationships bring their own opportunities and advantages.

Quote No doubt, the Arab world has much to offer but ties must be based on mutual respect

The region's historically non-aligned approach has often proved valuable far beyond its own borders. Gulf countries have been able to maintain channels of communication with competing powers, creating opportunities for dialogue and mediation. Efforts to facilitate exchanges between Russia and Ukraine are one example of how relationships across geopolitical divides can serve the wider international community.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has recently emphasised the need for GCC unity and a shared sense of purpose. However, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue on Sunday, he warned that declarations of Gulf solidarity were not enough, and called for renewed efforts to rebuild confidence in the bloc’s ability to respond to major security threats.

The region should not have to choose between partners when it can contribute constructively to relationships with all of them. No doubt, the Arab world has much to offer but ties must be based on mutual respect. The countries of the region are not pieces on a geopolitical chessboard, nor are their futures something for distant capitals to decide between themselves. The region should remain a partner to the world's powers, never a prize for them to compete over.