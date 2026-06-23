UAE social media ban will set some much-needed digital boundaries

Time flies, it is said. When it comes to those often-carefree years of childhood and early adolescence, young people’s race towards adulthood can make time pass even more swiftly. Growing up in the early 21st century has become a fraught experience for many as the speed of technological change and the ubiquity of social media combine to distort the experience of childhood.

For years, society has developed technology with few guardrails at breakneck speed. At a time when digital platforms have become deeply embedded in childhood and fears have grown about the well-being of minors online, the UAE is taking action to draw some much-needed boundaries.

A UAE Cabinet resolution last week marks an important moment for child protection. It will curb children’s access to sites like Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. It will establish a minimum age of 15 for using such networks, with children below this age prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts. Minors aged 15 and 16 will be allowed to use social media platforms, but this will be subject to safeguards.

Play 01:27 What we know about social media age restriction in UAE

It is a move that has been welcomed by educators, psychologists and other specialists. Speaking to The National, Luna El Khaldy – who was among several experts consulted in the development of the strategy – compared the adolescent brain to “having a Ferrari engine with bicycle brakes”. She described the challenge that young people face when using highly engaging digital platforms before fully developing the ability to regulate their behaviour.

It is a challenge that young people need support in confronting. In this context, it is helpful to view this legislation not as a ban that restricts or controls young minds, but as a mechanism that gives them respite from the algorithm and an opportunity to do what they do best – simply be kids.

It is an approach that is rooted in the UAE’s values. The country has long prioritised child welfare and put protection of the family at the heart of national policy. It is also fitting that this new social media strategy has been introduced during the Year of the Family. A recent court ruling in Abu Dhabi that barred a divorced couple from posting their children’s images on social media showed that the authorities regard digital exposure as a child welfare issue.

Quote The UAE has long prioritised child welfare and put protection of the family at the heart of national policy

Nevertheless, helping young people grow and develop safely in a society awash with digital stimuli remains a highly complex problem. Several other countries have introduced social media bans for youngsters, sometimes with mixed results. The UAE legislation will come into effect in a year’s time, giving the platforms affected time to put in the controls needed, and the authorities room to learn from other case studies and fine-tune their approach to an Emirati context.

But legislation alone cannot raise digitally healthy children. Although many parents have understandably struggled to control or limit their children’s access to potentially harmful sites and platforms, families and support networks are still vital for supervising behaviour and building good habits.

Nevertheless, despite the power and reach of social media, change is possible. Fifteen could eventually become a new “coming of age” moment, a milestone when young people rise to the challenge and responsibility of using digital devices and being online. There is still a lot of hard work and learning ahead, but giving children back the gift of childhood is a promising first step.