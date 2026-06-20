Life lessons: UAE school heads say new social media rules will 'protect childhood in digital age'

UAE school leaders have hailed a government policy to restrict the use of social media among children as a significant step in addressing online dependence, improving well-being and helping pupils be more “emotionally available to learn”.

The new UAE Cabinet resolution has won support from principals who said schools would play a vital role in ensuring learners get the benefits of real-life engagement over chasing social media approval. The curbs on social media will initially apply to Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

It will establish a minimum age of 15 for using the social media networks, with children below this age prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts. Children aged 15 and 16 will be permitted to use social media platforms, but will be subject to safeguards.

Deb Jones, deputy head of pastoral at Dubai College, said she hoped the policy would help young people flourish in and beyond school.

“While this may not be a popular decision among our younger students, future generations, I'm hoping, may look back on measures such as this as the moment society chose to protect childhood in the digital age,” she said. “It's more than just a change in legislation for us, it's a statement about the value we place on childhood itself.

“I'm hoping that the greatest success of this legislation is not measured by what children are prevented from seeing online, even though that's huge, but by what they gain from being more present in the real world.”

Important gains

In most schools in the UAE, mobile phones must be switched off and cannot be used until pupils leave the campus. The Emirates will be the first Arab country to restrict social media use by children under 15. Schools aim to focus the conversation on the benefits of the ban.

Ms Jones said it could inspire a cultural shift so pupils were no longer fixated on online trends but instead related to the world around them.

Play 01:27 What we know about social media age restriction in UAE

“It's about giving younger people and young people in general the opportunity to arrive at school better rested, less anxious and probably more emotionally available to learn,” she said.

Schools have spent years dealing with children exposed to cyber bullying and harmful content, and the ban would have far-reaching positive impacts.

Bolstering childhood development

“We can't rely on legislation alone to activate long-term change. It's incumbent on us to make sure that we continue educating young people about responsible technology use and digital well-being,” she said.

“We’re hoping that students now have a space for richer conversations, stronger friendships and shared experiences, wider interests and greater engagement with the world around them.”

Partnership with parents

Global research shows how excessive social media use can affect sleep, well-being and self-esteem. The UAE plans to introduce the law within a year, after which social media companies will be required to comply with the tightened rules.

Lisa Johnson, principal of the American Academy for Girls, called on schools and parents to work together. “Setting age-appropriate boundaries is a positive step that supports young people and provides families with greater confidence and consistency,” she said.

“While schools cannot regulate what happens at home, we can reinforce the resolution through digital citizenship education, clear expectations and ongoing communication with parents. Compliance will depend less on punishment and more on building a culture where healthy technology use is understood and valued.”

Lisa Johnson, principal of the American Academy for Girls. Photo: American Academy for Girls Info

She stressed that schools could help pupils develop balanced relationships with technology. “Schools must also teach digital literacy and help young people understand how social media platforms are designed to capture attention, so that technology remains a tool rather than becoming a dependency,” Ms Johnson said.

Chris Seeley, principal teacher at Dove Green Private School in Dubai, also backed strong partnerships with parents to develop “healthy digital habits beyond the school gates”.

“The greatest challenge will be achieving consistency between school and home and helping young people develop healthy digital habits that will stay with them throughout their lives,” he said. “Schools must ensure that restrictions are accompanied by education.”

He said young people needed opportunities to develop critical thinking and sound judgment so that when old enough they could safely engage with social media.

“Schools also have an important role in supporting and educating parents, helping families understand the importance of consistent expectations and healthy digital habits at home,” he said.

Adrian Waters, dean of students at Dubai Schools Al Barsha, spoke of the shared responsibility.

“Our school will continue to support parents by reinforcing the benefits of why this move is positive for children through our moral, social, cultural and well-being programme in lessons and with sessions to support parents with the transition,” he said.

“Being a child should be a time in your life where you are growing physically and mentally through positive relationships and building strong mental well-being. The UAE social media ban will only support this.”

Open conversations

Engaging with children about healthy digital habits is crucial, said Antje von Suchodoletz, associate professor of psychology at NYU Abu Dhabi.

“While a ban can bring immediate relief and a welcome safety net for families, which can be considered a success, parents should be encouraged to have open conversations with their children,” she said.

Schools will help pupils to use technology responsibly. Photo: American Academy for Girls Info

“Success will depend on building this digital literacy across the entire ecosystem – ensuring that young children, teenagers, parents and teachers alike are collectively educated on healthy, safe and responsible online engagement.”

She said it was also important to listen to young people.

“We need to sit with them, explain the rationale behind the ban and listen to their opinions and lived experiences. Their insights on how they navigate online spaces will be invaluable in making the implementation both practical and sustainable,” she said.