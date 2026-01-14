Dubai's schools warn parents over viral 'skull breaker challenge'

Schools in Dubai have reported pupils participating in dangerous social media trends, such as choking themselves to the point of passing out and the so-called skull breaker challenge.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Dubai Health Authority said these behaviours posed “serious and immediate risks” to children’s health and safety.

“While schools are addressing this matter directly with students, parent partnership is essential to reinforce safety messages beyond the school environment,” said the KHDA.

To reinforce this, the DHA is hosting virtual sessions in English and Arabic on January 15 and 22, offering an overview of the health risks associated with choking challenges and breath-restriction.

“We strongly encourage you to attend this important session, as it will enhance your awareness of potential risks and empower you to take the necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of your children,” read a DHA note to schools and parents.

What is the trend?

Several trends are circulating online – and have been for years – with names such as the skull breaker challenge, blackout challenge and choking challenge.

“The influence of social media on young minds today cannot be overstated,” Dr Arun Hari, a specialist cardiologist at LLH Hospital in Mussaffah, told The National. “The challenge involves intentionally restricting oxygen to the brain, either by holding one’s breath or applying pressure to the neck, to experience a brief euphoric 'high', similar to the effect of certain drugs.”

But even a few seconds without oxygen can trigger seizures, permanent brain damage or even death, warned Dr Hari. “In some cases, extreme pressure on the neck can cause spinal injuries or sudden cardiac events. The heart’s response to oxygen deprivation is unpredictable, even in apparently healthy children.”

Parents and educators must work together

Parents should be vigilant, said Dr Hari. “Prevention through awareness remains the strongest tool against such dangerous trends.”

Lisa Johnson, principal at the American Academy for Girls, welcomed the KHDA’s efforts in raising awareness of the issue. “Clear guidance from the regulator supports schools and families to work together proactively and helps create a culture where students feel safe to speak up, knowing they will be supported rather than judged,” she said.

“Strong relationships with families are central to identifying concerns early.”

Rose, a concerned mother of pupils in Dubai, echoed this sentiment. “It’s great that the KHDA and DHA are being so proactive about this,” she said.

Talk openly with your child

The KHDA has urged parents to speak openly with their children about the dangers of this trend. “Reinforce that such actions are not games and can cause serious harm or life-threatening consequences,” it said. “Remain attentive to your child’s well-being and online activity, including awareness of social media challenges or peer influence.”

It's also important to understand why your child might get involved in the first place, said Carolyn Yaffe, a mental health expert at Medcare Camali Clinic. “Kids often join in social media trends because they want to fit in, get attention, or feel like they belong. Curiosity and the excitement of trying something new can play a role, too. Sometimes, children don’t realise the risks or feel pressured by friends or what they see online. Social media can make these trends seem more popular or safe than they really are.”

When discussing online dangers, make sure to keep it age appropriate. Focus on staying safe rather than scaring your child, said Ms Yaffe. “Be honest but also reassuring. Explain that most people online are secure, but some trends can be risky, and that your job is to help them stay safe. Use simple, real-life examples to make things easier to understand, and let your child know they can ask questions anytime. Empower them to make good choices, and make safety a regular, relaxed topic in your family.”

For now, it’s important to let your children know you’re always there to listen and help, she added. “Building trust and making time to check in regularly helps your child feel comfortable sharing what’s happening online. Setting boundaries and showing what responsible online behaviour looks like are also key steps.”

Signs your child might be involved

Signs that a child may have taken part in the challenge, according to the KHDA, include: marks, redness or bruising around the neck; headaches, dizziness or fainting; bloodshot eyes; sudden secrecy about online activity; talking about “challenges” or risky games; unexplained mood or behaviour changes; and wearing clothing to hide the neck.

If you believe your child might be involved or you’re concerned about their physical or emotional well-being, the KHDA advised parents to contact their schools directly and seek medical advice where necessary. “Together, families, schools and authorities can help keep all students safe,” said the authority.

Any pupil found participating in, encouraging or recording such behaviours will be subject to disciplinary action in line with their school’s policy, added the KHDA. “In serious cases, referral to relevant external authorities may be required,” it added.