UAE's under-15s social media policy to help parents who faced 'almost impossible job', expert says

A psychologist who was among a number of experts consulted in the development of the UAE's new social media strategy for children said it will offer crucial support to parents navigating a rapidly evolving tech-driven age.

Luna El Khaldy, a digital well-being and parenting specialist at Dubai's Human Relations Institute and Clinics, said the government's intervention reflects growing concern over the impact of excessive screen use during critical stages of childhood development.

The UAE Cabinet resolution, announced on Thursday, establishes 15 as the minimum age for using social media networks, with children below this age prohibited from creating, using or operating personal accounts.

Children aged 15 and 16 will be permitted to use social media platforms, but will be subject to safeguards. The measures – which will come into effect following a one-year transition period for companies – will be applied to Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat and TikTok in the initial phase.

Statistics highlighted during consultations for the policy showed 37.7 per cent of children globally spend seven or more hours a day on screens and 68.8 per cent of children with high screen use engage in no physical activity.

“Technology itself is not inherently harmful. At the end of the day, it’s a tool,” Ms Al Khaldy told The National. “But children are being exposed to very highly stimulating digital environments during this period when their brains are still building the skills they need for impulse control, emotion regulation, identity formation and critical thinking.”

She compared the adolescent brain to “having a Ferrari engine with bicycle brakes”, describing the challenge young people face when using highly engaging digital platforms before fully developing the ability to regulate their behaviour. Among the most common concerns she encounters in practice are social comparison, cyber bullying, friendship difficulties and excessive screen use.

“They’re comparing themselves to everybody’s highlight reel,” she said. “Kids are in a place now where all they do is compare before they have even formed their own identity.”

She said social media had intensified a tendency that has always existed but now operates on an unprecedented scale, contributing to lower self-esteem, body image concerns and anxiety among some young people.

“We know algorithms are specifically designed to maximise engagement and time spent online. It’s an uphill battle. It’s very hard for them to stop.”

TikTok is one of five social media platforms included in the initial phase of the resolution. Getty Images Info

Helping hand for parents

Ms El Khaldy believes one of the most significant benefits of the new law is that it acknowledges the pressure parents have faced for years.

“For over a decade, parents have been asked to do an almost impossible job, which is to protect their children in a digital world that was evolving much faster than the guidance, tools and support available to them,” she said. “A lot of parents felt they were swimming against a tidal wave of algorithms competing for their children’s attention.”

She stressed that the law is not about removing technology from children’s lives but helping to adopt healthier attitudes to online platforms as they mature. “While some teenagers may oppose the changes, others may quietly welcome them. I suspect that some teenagers may secretly feel relieved,” she said.

“I know many young people who tell me how exhausted they feel by the pressure of being constantly available, especially on platforms like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. The sheer number of notifications a day is also staggering for some teens.”

As the process of enacting the new legislation begins, Ms El Khaldy said the focus must now shift towards supporting families.

“We’re going to help by giving parents and caregivers an understanding of what healthy digital habits look like, how to establish open conversations with your kids and how to move from control to connection,” she said.