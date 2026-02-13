Abu Dhabi's junk food ban in schools will change life for the next generation

The wider ramifications for society of diet-related chronic diseases – such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension – are well-established. According to the World Obesity Federation, a non-profit group, the burden of obesity-related conditions on the UAE economy amounts to $12 billion annually and, if unchecked, could rise to almost 5 per cent of GDP by 2035. The rising popularity of expensive weight-loss drugs in the region shows people are keen to get fit, even at a significant cost.

Researchers believe that in many cases the problem begins early in life; children who suffer from obesity are likely to be obese as adults, too. Conversely, a healthy diet for children sets the foundation for lifelong wellness by establishing positive eating habits early. For policymakers looking to enable a healthier and more prosperous society, it becomes essential to tackle the issue in schools.

Abu Dhabi’s recent tightening of rules governing what pupils bring in their lunchboxes is a major step forward on that front. Under a new “Red List” drawn up by the emirate’s Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), hundreds of items high in sugar, fat and artificial additives have been banned from school premises, and lunchboxes are now being spot-checked to encourage compliance.

Foods such as fried chicken, falafel and pastries, as well as soft drinks and energy drinks, are all prohibited, with schools actively encouraging healthier alternatives like fresh fruit, wholegrain options and water. Parents are being reminded of their role in supporting nutritious choices, and schools are partnering with caterers to ensure meals offered on site align with these standards.

Childhood obesity, of course, is a global problem, which the World Health Organisation says affects 8 per cent of young children and adolescents around the world. A growing number of countries are changing their school lunch policies accordingly. Malaysia and Mexico last year banned the sale of junk food in schools. Abu Dhabi’s measures go a step further by regulating what children can bring from home, though they are not quite as strict as Japan, which has long banned any outside food on campuses.

The cost of inaction would be profound. In addition to obesity-related illnesses, a poor diet early in life is a major risk factor for a host of other issues, including cognitive underdevelopment. By contrast, policies that promote balanced meals rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains have been linked to improved academic performance, higher energy levels and greater longevity later in life.

Public health is a shared responsibility. As children’s carers, schools and parents alike must play their part. Just as seat-belt laws protect children in vehicles and smoke-free zones reduce exposure to harmful chemicals, healthier school food environments protect children from a silent epidemic. It may also go a long way in sparing future adults many of the problems the current generation experiences today.