Why the US is right to move against the Muslim Brotherhood

The mid-sized town of Greeley, Colorado, might seem an unlikely place for the roots of 20th-century Islamist extremism to take hold. But it was here in the late 1940s that Sayyid Qutb, an Egyptian student at a local teacher-training college who would go on to become a leading ideologue of the Muslim Brotherhood, is said to have become radicalised.

Repelled by what he saw as suburban Colorado's decadent and permissive culture, on his return to Egypt he published a book called What I have Seen in America before resigning from his civil service job and joining the Islamist political party.

Founded in Egypt nearly a century ago, the Brotherhood is an international political organisation that has provided much of the intellectual scaffolding for modern violent extremism in the Middle East and other parts of the world. It is designated a terrorist organisation by several countries, including Egypt itself, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia, while countries like Austria and Jordan have banned their activities. Now, the US appears set to join them.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said he would designate the Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO). The move, telegraphed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in August, would be an important step in a process of curbing the group’s activities in America. The US is right to take action; although the Brotherhood has not directly claimed responsibility for any attacks on American soil, its preachers are thought to have inspired many who have participated in such attacks. There are few strands of Islamist radicalism that do not have the movement’s fingerprints on it.

Palestinian students in Hebron hold a poster depicting Hassan Al Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood's founder. The group has provided much of the intellectual scaffolding for modern violent extremism in the Middle East. Reuters

Through fundraising and inculcating ideological sympathy for violent radicals through various front groups, the Brotherhood is an influential and deceptive organisation that is not to be underestimated. Should the FTO designation come to pass, the Brotherhood will find itself alongside other extremist groups, such as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, on the list. On a practical level, proscribing the Brotherhood will give US law enforcement more legal tools to disrupt the radicals, showing opponents and allies alike that Washington takes Brotherhood-linked threats seriously. It would also indicate that the US authorities are not fooled by the group’s hijacking of religion; the Brothers are to be regarded as political operators and a security threat, not pious Muslims.

As many in the Arab and Muslim world can attest, the Brotherhood is an organisation that cloaks its desire for political power in the clothes of charity and piety

This is not to argue that an FTO designation is some sort of quick fix. Some wings of the Brotherhood are more clearly a security risk than others. As a largely clandestine network, the group is skilled in obfuscation - for the US move to be effective, the authorities must have a laser-like focus when it comes to sanctions or prosecutions. Recklessly punishing non-violent fellow travellers or those who are on the fringes of Brotherhood activity risks fuelling support for the organisation.

As many in the Arab and Muslim world can attest, the Brotherhood is an organisation that cloaks its desire for political power in the clothes of charity and piety. The world’s leading superpower has come to the same conclusion highlighting how profound that danger is.

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The%20Witcher%20-%20season%20three %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHenry%20Cavill%2C%20Freya%20Allan%2C%20Anya%20Chalotra%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kalra's feat Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final

Becomes second Indian to score century in U19 final after Unmukt Chand in 2012

Scored 122 in youth Test on tour of England

Bought by Delhi Daredevils for base price of two million Indian rupees (Dh115,000) in 2018 IPL auction

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills