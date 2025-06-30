Children must not remain casualties of war

The most blameless and innocent victims of any war are almost certainly always children. While witnessing death and devastation of war at any age is likely to take its toll, the effect on young people, by all indicators, is especially harrowing.

In an annual UN report released earlier this month, 41,370 grave violations against children were documented and verified by the UN last year – a 25 per cent increase since 2023.

While in much of the world where peace reigns, schools are now either out or about to close for the summer, there are hundreds of thousands of children in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and millions collectively in conflict zones around the world, who are excluded from the privilege of even going a day without the terror of violence, hearing the sounds of explosions and encountering bloodshed. Summer holidays then are a far cry for these children, whose regular developmental milestones have been cut and swapped with desperation, tragedy and chronic hunger.

“Unimaginable horrors” is the phrase Edouard Beigbeder, Unicef’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, used in May to describe the situation where more than 50,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Given the human cost of war and the resultant extensive suffering that children are left to deal with for the rest of their lives, the notion that modern warfare is targeted or surgical is utterly misleading, as has been evident in several parts of the world.

Air strikes and attacks on aid distribution need to stop. Killings need to stop. Children need to be able to live a normal life

An unfortunate truth is also that prolonged conflict often brings about a fatigue and desensitisation to such bleak realities to the wider world. But such images must not be allowed to lose their power to compel international stakeholders, including world leaders, to push for a ceasefire and long-term peace, implying then also a better future for children deprived of normality.

Already the stunted progress in the five areas of child-related UN Sustainable Development Goals – namely, survive and thrive, learning, protection, and poverty – should be a wake-up call for how adults all over the world are failing children caught in conflict zones, losing their homes and all too frequently their limbs, parents, and their right to normal growing-up years.

The other grave crime is the recruitment of children in armed conflict. To prevent this heinous offshoot of war, child protection units must be strengthened so that their remit to protect innocent children from being exploited and given arms can be more effective. To this end, the UN does have an action plan, which includes implementing national campaigns and getting access to military camps and bases to ensure no children are in the ranks.

Each day of continued war, with efforts to secure ceasefires being stalled or scuttled, is another strike in the tally of a collective moral failure to protect children from an increased risk of falling into a cycle of aggression and or extremism. The plain fact that bears repeating, after too many months of “unimaginable horrors”, is that the air strikes and attacks on aid distribution need to stop. Killings need to stop. Children need to be able to live a normal life, not being casualties of war.

Leaders everywhere must realise this and keep working towards diplomatic solutions to end all conflicts. As Mr Beigbeder said of this unconscionable reality that has continued for far too long: “How many more dead girls and boys will it take?”

heading Iran has sent five planeloads of food to Qatar, which is suffering shortages amid a regional blockade. A number of nations, including Iran's major rival Saudi Arabia, last week cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of funding terrorism, charges it denies. The land border with Saudi Arabia, through which 40% of Qatar's food comes, has been closed. Meanwhile, mediators Kuwait said that Qatar was ready to listen to the "qualms" of its neighbours.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Kanye%20West %3Cp%3EYe%20%E2%80%94%20the%20rapper%20formerly%20known%20as%20Kanye%20West%20%E2%80%94%20has%20seen%20his%20net%20worth%20fall%20to%20%24400%20million%20in%20recent%20weeks.%20That%E2%80%99s%20a%20precipitous%20drop%20from%20Bloomberg%E2%80%99s%20estimates%20of%20%246.8%20billion%20at%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3Cbr%3EYe%E2%80%99s%20wealth%20plunged%20after%20business%20partners%2C%20including%20Adidas%2C%20severed%20ties%20with%20him%20on%20the%20back%20of%20anti-Semitic%20remarks%20earlier%20this%20year.%3Cbr%3EWest%E2%80%99s%20present%20net%20worth%20derives%20from%20cash%2C%20his%20music%2C%20real%20estate%20and%20a%20stake%20in%20former%20wife%20Kim%20Kardashian%E2%80%99s%20shapewear%20firm%2C%20Skims.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

SPEC%20SHEET %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206%2C%20Bluetooth%205.0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%2C%20midnight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%20or%2035W%20dual-port%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C999%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5