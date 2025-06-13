The Middle East needs the US and Iran to strike a deal – not escalate tensions

For days, the US maintained that the sixth round of its nuclear negotiations with Iran would take place on Thursday, June 12. Officials in Tehran, meanwhile, insisted the correct date was June 15, as Iran’s chief negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, would be attending an event in Oslo on June 12.

Were it happening in any other context and between any other two countries, this minor scheduling conflict would be a temporary inconvenience. But in these already-fraught talks, too much is on the line and the situation is too combustible.

In an interview on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of delay tactics, and said he was “much less confident of a deal being made”. That evening, based on unspecified threats, Mr Trump’s administration raised alarm with a sudden decision to evacuate non-essential personnel from American embassies and military installations in Iraq, with preparations under way to evacuate more in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Rumours have circulated in US media that the proximate cause is intelligence about Israeli readiness to launch an operation into Iran. Mr Trump raised eyebrows further when he responded to a reporter’s question about the evacuation by saying: “They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place … [Iran] can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran’s Defence Minister, Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh, warned in response that “if a conflict is imposed on [Iran] … all US bases are within reach and we will boldly target them in host countries”.

The impasse over the recommencement of the nuclear talks appeared to have been resolved, when the Foreign Minister of Oman – where the talks are set to take place – announced on Thursday that the sixth round would begin on June 15. However, later on Thursday, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution formally declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

Tehran, which insists it has always adhered to its safeguard obligations, called the decision “completely political and biased”. It added that it was left with “no other choice but to respond” to the resolution, and that it will set up a new enrichment facility.

Regardless of the resolution’s impact on the talks, it is almost certain that the acute climate of fear created by the possibility of strikes – be they Israeli or Iranian – and the ensuing volley of threats will adversely affect the region.

The reward in a deal is that it could be the first step towards a broader arrangement that sees Iran curb its excesses

The Middle East has seen some significant progress away from conflict in recent months, particularly in Syria and Lebanon, but the ongoing wars in Gaza and Yemen leave its people in perpetual fear of how quickly things can escalate. It was only eight months ago that Israel and Iran exchanged direct strikes on each other’s territory – an unprecedented escalation between them.

Amid the fog of continued warfare in the region, talks on Iran’s nuclear programme have taken place largely out of sight, in hotel conference rooms in quiet European and Gulf capitals. The disagreements and delays that have made them so frustrating for their participants often concern the smallest details. But it would be a mistake to think that the stakes are not extraordinarily high.

The cost of diplomatic failure is a continuation – or even worsening – of the instability and insecurity that have rocked large swathes of the region for decades already. But the reward in this deal, if it eventually comes together, is that it could be the first step towards a broader arrangement that sees Iran curb its excesses and take its place as a promoter of stability rather than violence – to the relief, no doubt, of its 90 million citizens, the rest of the region and, indeed, the world.

The major Hashd factions linked to Iran: Badr Organisation: Seen as the most militarily capable faction in the Hashd. Iraqi Shiite exiles opposed to Saddam Hussein set up the group in Tehran in the early 1980s as the Badr Corps under the supervision of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The militia exalts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but intermittently cooperated with the US military. Saraya Al Salam (Peace Brigade): Comprised of former members of the officially defunct Mahdi Army, a militia that was commanded by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and fought US and Iraqi government and other forces between 2004 and 2008. As part of a political overhaul aimed as casting Mr Al Sadr as a more nationalist and less sectarian figure, the cleric formed Saraya Al Salam in 2014. The group’s relations with Iran has been volatile. Kataeb Hezbollah: The group, which is fighting on behalf of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, traces its origins to attacks on US forces in Iraq in 2004 and adopts a tough stance against Washington, calling the United States “the enemy of humanity”. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq: An offshoot of the Mahdi Army active in Syria. Asaeb Ahl Al Haq’s leader Qais al Khazali was a student of Mr Al Moqtada’s late father Mohammed Sadeq Al Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric who was killed during Saddam Hussein’s rule. Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba: Formed in 2013 to fight alongside Mr Al Assad’s loyalists in Syria before joining the Hashd. The group is seen as among the most ideological and sectarian-driven Hashd militias in Syria and is the major recruiter of foreign fighters to Syria. Saraya Al Khorasani: The ICRG formed Saraya Al Khorasani in the mid-1990s and the group is seen as the most ideologically attached to Iran among Tehran’s satellites in Iraq. (Source: The Wilson Centre, the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation)

Top 5 concerns globally: 1. Unemployment 2. Spread of infectious diseases 3. Fiscal crises 4. Cyber attacks 5. Profound social instability Top 5 concerns in the Mena region 1. Energy price shock 2. Fiscal crises 3. Spread of infectious diseases 4. Unmanageable inflation 5. Cyber attacks Source: World Economic Foundation

