There is little doubt that the technology behind Grok, a generative AI chatbot launched by Elon Musk’s social media company X, is moving fast and leading to more unpredictable results. Reuters
There is little doubt that the technology behind Grok, a generative AI chatbot launched by Elon Musk’s social media company X, is moving fast and leading to more unpredictable results. Reuters
Between Grok and a hard place: AI's rollout leaves ethics lagging behind
Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership
20 August, 2024