Lebanon's fuel crisis can worsen

Inflation in Lebanon has now hit triple digits, resulting in extreme poverty and widespread hunger. The price of bread, fixed by the government, is more than three times higher than it was at the beginning of the country's economic crisis in October 2019.

Lebanon has been without a properly functioning government since Hasan Diab resigned as prime minister a year ago, after the Beirut port explosion, instead taking on the role of caretaker prime minister. But even in the absence of any solid leadership, government officials could do more to deliver respite to people, even in the short term. As Raoul Nehme, Lebanon’s Minister of Economy, wrote in The National this week, the Cabinet ought to convene in person to formulate a plan to alleviate the massive fuel shortage and power cuts, however long deliberations take.

Last week, a leading hospital in Beirut, lacking as many as 3,300 vital supplies of medicines and equipment, was in danger of losing 230 lives of patients on respiration machines that depend on electricity. A temporary supply of diesel was delivered to the hospital when Lebanon's energy ministry and the central bank agreed to maintain subsidies on the existing supply of fuel.

Perhaps even more concerning than the state’s inability to supply fuel is the militant political party Hezbollah’s claims to be able to do so, via its ally and sponsor Iran. A shipment of Iranian diesel is reportedly on its way to Lebanon. Its docking in Beirut’s port would risk violating US sanctions. Experts have told The National that the ship may be diverted to Syria, allowing the fuel to be unloaded there and transported to Lebanon by road. Lebanese authorities may also request a sanctions waiver from Washington. Should it arrive, the fuel is likely to feed generators to provide the Lebanese people with only temporary relief. An emergency plan cobbled together by a legitimate caretaker government is the only long-term solution.

Hezbollah says the ship is the first of many carrying Iranian diesel to Lebanon. The group's leader Hassan Nasrallah has said: "All arrangements are finalised". He also cautioned against US and Israel from interfering.

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri did not mince his words when he accused Hezbollah of treating Lebanon like an Iranian province. "These decisions will double people's economic misery and pave a highway to hell," he said, adding that Iranian ships to Lebanon will create a situation similar to the US sanctions on Venezuela, which also received shipments of Iranian fuel. It would also further solidify an emerging, Hezbollah-controlled parallel economy in Lebanon.

Adding to these woes, the Lebanese people might have to shell out more for already precious fuel, seeing as Lebanese officials on Saturday decided to reduce subsidies on fuel imports as maintaining those subsidies was becoming untenable – the Central Bank said that the subsidies that were in place have burnt through the buffers. It would take a nod from Parliament to dip into the reserves that remain.

If the fuel crisis is not resolved and with Hezbollah-enabled shipments playing the temporary troubleshooter, providing essential commodities that the state is failing to, the food stored in industrial freezers will spoil and ovens will grow cold. With not enough bread and hospitals already stretched, there is room yet for Lebanon's downward spiral to become steeper.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Playstation 4, Xbox One, Windows

​​​​​​​Release Date: April 10

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

A general guide to how active you are: Less than 5,000 steps - sedentary 5,000 - 9,999 steps - lightly active 10,000 - 12,500 steps - active 12,500+ - highly active

