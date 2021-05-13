Is my effort to diet, exercise and be more stoic just a symptom of privilege?

I would have been less grumpy while writing this column if I wasn’t on a low-carb diet.

I first came across the idea of the so-called “paleo” or “primal” way of eating when I moved for a couple of years to the Netherlands and was trying to lose weight. The idea behind it is to eat like a version of our hunter-gatherer ancestors who, supposedly, persisted on plants, berries, nuts and meat rather than our carb-rich modern diet of bread, rice, pastries, Nutella and chocolate hummus. I embraced it with fervour and added another cult to my repertoire by joining a CrossFit gym, where I attended workouts religiously for several months, even if they were at 7am.

I did lose the weight, and promptly put it back on when I moved to Beirut as a correspondent, because what is life without a cheese manousheh for breakfast and who eats hummus with a spoon? It is also a lot harder to say no to Arabic sweets and pastries than it is to the austere pillars of Dutch cuisine, like fried cheese balls and the tiny pancakes known as poffertjes.

Still, you tend to stay attuned to these sorts of health and fitness communities online, if only so you can vicariously see what your life would be like if you weren’t sitting behind a desk all day and had a more than fleeting knowledge of Olympic weightlifting regimes.

The health trends I found most fascinating, though, were always the ones where people introduced artificial hardships to their lives in order to compensate for the relative physical comfort of modern existence.

Take cold showers and intermittent fasting, for example. In the first, people opt to take showers with very cold water because some studies have apparently shown a reduction in depressive moods because of it, as well as better circulation and other health benefits. A more advanced version of this practice is cold immersion, where rather than a shower you can take a dive in an ice bath, in water that is around 10°C. In intermittent fasting, you limit the hours in which you have your meals, a practice that may help with obesity, inflammation and other metabolic conditions.

I am not a scientist, so I am not disputing any of the evidence for the efficacy of these methods, and by many accounts they seem to work for at least some of those who try them. But I do find the concept of induced hardship somewhat bewildering. I took a lot of cold showers in Beirut because rolling power cuts meant the water heater was only intermittently operable, and have no desire to repeat the experience voluntarily. Many of us also fast during Ramadan, but the idea of doing it solely for the physical hardship, without any of the spiritual underpinning, seems beside the point. It is a bit like distilling yoga to exercise and posture devoid of its philosophical pedigree.

In many places, yoga has been transformed from a spiritual practice into a simple physical fitness routine. EPA

This is also my instinctive response to the more damaging social movements I’ve been more exposed to in the West, like anti-vaxxers. Conspiracy theories about vaccines are not exclusive to the West, but they do feel to me more widespread in the North American public discourse, at least on social media, than back home. It is an absurd movement to me because it appears, prima facie, as though the conquering of diseases like measles has left an emptiness that needs to be filled with the artificial creation of fear, that these instincts that respond to threats to survival need to be fed somehow. This is also how I continue to think of people like the US Capitol riot protesters and the fears white nationalists harbour of being replaced by ethnic minorities in politics and the echelons of power.

One of the biggest culture shocks for me as an immigrant to Canada after years reporting in the Middle East is the idea that the past decade was normal. It’s not that there was no hardship, because of course there was and is, but that for the most part each day was somewhat predictable, as opposed to potentially featuring a coup attempt or a new war. I keep wondering if the restlessness I continue to feel, the disconnect from the reality back home and the feeling of drift over here means there is something broken in my perception of reality or what it should be.

This is why I have grown, over time, to begrudge less what I thought of in the past as a mildly amusing Western cultural indulgence that can afford to make life a little bit harder. Even if it is artificial, I can see how the embrace of challenge and discomfort can be a tool to build resilience and character when life offers fewer more profound challenges. As Ryan Holiday, a writer and populariser of the philosophical tradition of stoicism, writes in his book The Obstacle is the Way: "Never forget, within every obstacle is an opportunity to improve our condition."

As a result, I have made peace with low-carb diets, cold plunges, intermittent fasting and all the other minor hardships we might impose on ourselves.

Kareem Shaheen is a veteran Middle East correspondent in Canada and a columnist for The National

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

The specs: 2018 Infiniti QX80 Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

