Innovation is the driving force in a country's development

The UAE is not only a renowned hub for international trade, finance, transportation, tourism and culture, but also one of the most innovative countries in the world, a true “innovation incubator” and “creativity lab”. With careful government planning, the country, always striving to be the first, has since its foundation tapped into its imagination and entrepreneurship. With its innovation index ranking among the top in the world, the UAE has blazed a trail of creativity tailored to its own national conditions, setting an example for emerging economies around the globe.

The UAE is spearheading institutional innovation in its government. The country's Ministry of Tolerance and Co-existence, Ministry of Future Development and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence are global examples of a new iteration of government ministries for modern times. The Ministry of Possibility, a virtual government configuration that provides solutions for tricky issues by setting up relevant inter-agency teams, is also one of a kind. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, which I have the most dealings with, has five Cabinet members, including Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State. Such institutional innovation in the diplomatic service is one that the world has never seen.

The UAE is also applying the latest concepts and technologies to make its government smarter, more efficient and service-oriented. Dubai Future Accelerators invites the world’s most innovative firms to come up with customised solutions for UAE government entities. Choosing a theme for each year is also an innovation of the country's governance. 2015 was the Year of Innovation, 2016 the Year of Reading, 2017 the Year of Giving, 2018 the Year of Zayed, 2019 the Year of Tolerance, 2020 the Year Towards the Next 50, and 2021 is Year of the 50th. Each has its own purpose and meaning.

In economic fields, the UAE has been achieving a number of world-firsts to drive its diversification strategy. The world’s only seven-star and eight-star hotels, its tallest building, largest man-made port, largest artificial island, largest shopping mall, largest airport, largest indoor ski resort, largest indoor theme park, largest solar park and many others, continue to expand the limits of people’s imagination, which also helps develop a knowledge-based economy and attract tourists. At the same time, the UAE adopts reform measures to further open up and bring in global talent and investment. It has allowed 100 per cent foreign business ownership in certain sectors, introduced a 10-year-long residence visa, or “Gold Card”, and amended laws on naturalisation and dual-citizenship. The UAE has led in the Middle East for ease of doing business for eight consecutive years.

In terms of science, technology and education, the country has been at the head of global developments. It has focused on the Fourth Industrial Revolution by developing artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, 3D printing, robotics, space exploration and other cutting-edge areas. The UAE has established the world’s first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence academic institution, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), as well as Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence (IIAI), in a bid to build world’s top AI research institutes. In recent years, the UAE has also made great strides in space exploration. The first Emirati-made satellite KhalifaSat was launched in 2018; the first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri flew to the International Space Station in 2019; the Mars Hope Probe was launched in 2020 and successfully entered the Martian orbit in early 2021; lunar rover Rashid will embark on its mission to the moon in 2022. The UAE’s investment in space exploration, its industrial spirit, innovative achievements and immense potential is beyond impressive.

China is also a country of innovation. We consider it as the primary driving force for development. Along with mass entrepreneurship, it is making new waves, while modern economic drivers and business models are also booming. China is gradually becoming a new centre for global innovation. It is a consensus between Chinese and Emirati leaders to strengthen co-operation on innovation and technology. We share extensive areas of collaboration and huge potential on governance, development and technological innovation. Our co-operation on the world’s first phase III clinical trials of a Covid-19 inactivated vaccine that started last year has broken multiple world records and set a model for future China-UAE innovation and collaboration.

From May 28 to June 1, China will host the 2021 Pujiang Innovation Forum, a premier international meeting on the subject, through both online and on-site platforms. The UAE is invited to participate as the “Guest Country of Honor”. This not only demonstrates our deepening collaboration on innovation, but also presents an important opportunity to enhance further our co-operation on technological innovation. China is ready to tap the full potential of working together with the UAE, and implement the consensus and outcomes of official visits between our two countries. We will strengthen exchanges of innovation expertise and personnel, focus on key co-operation areas such as AI, 5G and space exploration, and make technology-based innovation collaboration a new highlight and growth area for our bilateral relationship. Together we will write a new chapter for innovative development.

Ni Jian is the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that's not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it's a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Mobile phone packages comparison

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women's bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

