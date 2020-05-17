Coronavirus: Feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic? Here's what you can do

To the youth of the UAE,

I write to you with a heart full of love and hope during these trying times. As we shelter in place to protect ourselves and our neighbours, I want to express hope for your families' health and peace of mind.

The Covid-19 crisis has brought the world to a halt and forced us to reflect on what matters most. As we consider the importance of our physical health, the realities of staying at home have also heightened our awareness about the importance of our mental well-being – or inner peace.

As a human family, we need to pay attention to emotional or psychological pain just as we do to physical discomfort. If, for instance, a physical ache does not subside within a few days, we usually take some kind of action. The same should be the case when we go through emotional pain.

Kenyan nurses, midwives and other frontline workers at a sporting event organised with the aim of boosting the frontline health workers mental health. EPA

The acclaimed psychologist Guy Winch once wrote: “If you find yourself hurting emotionally for several days because of a rejection, a failure, a bad mood, or any other reason, it means you’ve sustained a psychological wound and you need to treat it with emotional-first-aid techniques.”

Of all the world’s ailments, depression and anxiety are among the top. We all have moments of feeling overwhelmed, anxious and hopeless; but if those feelings persist, it is time to take a closer look. Emotional or psychological wounds left untreated trap us in vicious cycles that only make the pain worse.

Aggravating matters, we are bombarded with texts, chat, email, social media, video games, pop-up windows and smartphone notifications. Coupled with the growing expectations of having to be available "24/7/365" and immediate responsiveness, our 21st century lifestyle puts a strain on our senses. While we may be more connected than ever, the underlying side-effects of such engagement actually disconnect us from one another – and from ourselves.

As we restrict our many freedoms during the pandemic, our mental challenges can be easily exacerbated. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in your struggles. There is little doubt that maintaining our mental well-being is one of the most important challenges of our time. Why? Because how we think and feel determines everything that we do. The brain’s ability to process thoughts and emotions is at the root of every action taken. And our actions evidently impact other people's lives. Therefore, making the brain a healthy "command centre" is essential to leading productive, purposeful and fulfilling lives.

This is where I have hope in today's youth.

I urge all youngsters to spend less time on social media and more time reading, learning and interacting with those you love. Getty

We are not powerless; indeed, we can do something about the condition of our mind, thoughts and ways we process our emotions. But for that, there are systemic changes we need to make as individuals. Covid-19 presents us with the opportunity to try new things. Just as some of us take vitamins to boost the immune system, are there vitamins – or a set of actions – we can take to bolster our psychological immune system?

At the individual level, I invite youngsters to keenly observe the state of their mental health this season. Being aware of negativity and challenging unhelpful thoughts and emotions are crucial first steps to bringing the mind back to a state of positive thinking.

Moreover, when faced with uncertainty and anxiety, it is important to reconnect with core values. If you look for opportunities in line with your values, you will find a new path and the guiding light of hope – even amid all the fear and uncertainty. You will then discover what is important to you, and hence find fulfilment.

Shamma Al Mazrui, the UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs, has written about the importance of reaching out. Office of Minister of State for Youth Affairs

Quote Just as some of us take vitamins to boost the immune system, we can take action to boost our psychological immune system?

The next step is to focus on goals and further learning. It will also help to create a structure around these goals. I urge all youngsters to spend less time on social media and more time reading, learning and interacting with those you love. Try investing in an online course to discover a new passion, develop yourself as a professional, or pick up a new skill. You can start a journal or blog, learn a new language, or learn how the UAE government works by visiting Youth 101. For inspiration, check out our 100 ideas to invest youth energy and time at home.

Finally, it is important to reach out. We want to hear from you, because building a strong mental health platform for youth must be done with the help of youth. To achieve this, it would be useful if you could answer the following questions and email them to mentalhealth@fya.gov.ae:

How do you feel during these unprecedented times?

How did you deal with stressful situations before the onset of Covid-19? And how do you deal with them now?

What brings you peace of mind? And what are the hurdles that come in the way of attaining it?

The UAE leadership teaches us to look at every challenge as an opportunity. And as the government extends unparalleled support to other nations around the world in times of need, I marvel at the determination and the innovative thinking that are required to help people. This is why I assure you that the UAE will continue to prioritise your well-being and peace of mind.

With hope and love,

Shamma

Shamma bint Sohail bin Faris Al Mazrui is the UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs

