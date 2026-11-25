Most discussions about artificial intelligence start with what machines will be able to do. The more pressing question is who will be responsible for the results AI helps to achieve.

As AI takes on routine work, the decisions that still need a person are the ones that matter most: the exceptions that do not fit the rules, and the cases where a citizen or resident needs to know that someone is accountable for what happens to them. And because AI speeds up everything an institution does and widens its reach, each of those decisions carries further than before. This creates a paradox, where the workforce becomes lighter, but the responsibility carried by the people within it becomes heavier.

In Abu Dhabi, we are addressing this early. Our recent report, titled The Light Workforce Paradox, does not try to predict where this leads us. Instead, it maps four possible futures, which depend on how far automation goes and how far people trust it. The most desirable of these, “Symbiotic Craftsmanship”, is one in which AI works in the background while people keep the final say.

Routine tasks often have a clear answer, which makes them the natural place to start automating. That gives people more room for the cases with no clean answer, such as whether to bend a rule or hold it. But when AI takes on routine tasks, regulation, accountability, stewardship and the handling of exceptions do not disappear. They move to fewer people.

Here is what that responsibility looks like in practice, even when the system is technically right. Imagine a hypothetical scenario where a caseworker once read every request in full. Now, each request arrives with an AI-generated recommendation that has applies the rules correctly. Accepting the recommendations takes seconds; overriding them means pausing, questioning the reasoning and standing behind a different decision.

Over time, she reads the supporting notes a little less closely. Then a request arrives from someone who missed a deadline because they were in hospital. The system correctly applies the policy and recommends refusal. But this case requires something the policy cannot provide: human judgment for an exception. She accepts the recommendation, as she always does. Nobody took her judgment away. She simply stopped noticing when a decision required it. The caseworker is imagined; the pattern she illustrates is not.

The point of AI lightening the load is to give people more time for work that needs judgment and human contact, such as weighing a case and explaining a decision to the person affected. That only works if people keep using that judgment.

A fair question is why we should keep a person in the loop at all if the system is so accurate. Yes, accuracy matters, but it is not the same as responsibility. A resident whose request is declined wants to know who decided, and who can be asked to reconsider. A system can give advice, but you cannot hold it responsible.

Quote Trust, more than technology, decides how the future of AI goes

This is why trust, more than technology, decides how the future of AI goes. Institutions are trusted when people can see who is responsible. I believe trust and accountability must be built in from day one, not added as an afterthought.

What can institutions do in practice? The report points to a few answers. Training can make it as normal to question an AI recommendation as to accept one, and can reward people who do. Systems can be built to ask for a person’s active confirmation at key points, and people can rotate between roles so that their judgment stays in use. For the decisions that matter most, a named person should always own the outcome, however good the system becomes.

It is understandable that for much of the past few years, the debate about AI has focused on what machines will be able to do. The question worth asking now is how institutions can ensure people keep practising their judgment as AI takes on more.

The real test of the AI era will be whether institutions can preserve judgment and accountability, and with them public trust, however much work they automate. Building lighter organisations may prove relatively easy. Building institutions capable of carrying the weight that remains may prove far harder.