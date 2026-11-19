An impressive AI demo usually leaves me with more questions.

How does it perform when the customer’s question is vague, the data is incomplete or the answer could influence a major financial decision? What happens when it gets something wrong? And how will we know whether it has actually helped?

These are the questions that interest me. At Bayut & dubizzle, we have to think about how a capability will behave across different customer needs, levels of knowledge and expectations. A person exploring neighbourhoods for the first time needs a different kind of help, from an investor comparing properties. Both might ask, “Is this a good area to buy?” Building a useful response starts with understanding the decision behind that question.

As AI capabilities become more accessible, more of the work shifts towards these details: the quality and context of the data, the judgement behind the product design and the ability to recognise when the system needs more information. Those choices determine whether a promising capability becomes something customers can rely on.

In real estate, that distinction has real consequences. People are weighing affordability, location, timing and long-term commitments, often with incomplete information. For me, the opportunity for AI is to help them work through that complexity, understand their options and take their next step with greater confidence.

The value is in how we apply AI

There is a growing tendency to view AI adoption as an objective in itself. Businesses are under pressure to demonstrate innovation, and it can be tempting to introduce new tools simply because the technology is available.

However, technology only creates value when it addresses a real need. Two businesses may have access to the same AI capabilities but deliver very different outcomes. The difference lies in how well they understand their customers, the quality of the data they work with and their ability to translate technology into practical solutions.

At Bayut, this means looking at the property journey as a whole. From the initial search to understanding market values, people need more than access to listings. They need information that helps them make sense of their options and move forward with greater confidence.

Rethinking how people search for property

One of the most noticeable changes AI is bringing to digital experiences is the shift towards more conversational interactions.

People do not always approach a property search with a precise set of filters or a clear idea of what they want. They may start with a broader question: Which community would suit my budget? Where can I find a home that offers more space without compromising on connectivity? What are the differences between the two neighbourhoods?

Answering these questions often requires people to move between multiple listings, locations and sources of information. A more conversational experience can help bring these considerations together, allowing users to explore their options in a way that feels more natural.

This is the thinking behind BayutGPT, which brings conversational AI into property discovery, and Bayut on ChatGPT, which makes Bayut's property information accessible within an environment where people are increasingly turning to AI for answers.

However, making an interaction conversational is only one part of the challenge. The answers must also be relevant, grounded in reliable information and useful in the context of the decision being made. In real estate, an inaccurate or misleading answer can have consequences far beyond a poor digital experience. That is why the quality of the information behind an AI-powered interaction matters just as much as the technology delivering it.

Turning complex data into practical insights

Another important opportunity for AI is its ability to make complex information more accessible. Real estate generates vast amounts of data, but having more information does not necessarily make it easier for people to make decisions. The real value comes from organising that information, identifying meaningful patterns and presenting the findings in a way people can understand.

Muneeb Farrukh, vice president of product at Bayut. Supplied image Show caption: Muneeb Farrukh, vice president of product at Bayut. Supplied…

Estimated property valuation is a good example. Understanding what a property may be worth can involve comparing transactions, assessing market movements and considering individual property characteristics. For many homeowners and prospective buyers, navigating these different data points can be challenging. At Bayut, TruEstimate™ applies AI to this process, using property and market data to provide users with an estimated property valuation. The objective is not simply to produce a number, but to give people a more accessible starting point for understanding property values.

Our platform has generated nearly 900,000 Truestimate™ reports, with a reported accuracy of more than 97%. In June 2026, TruEstimate™ supported estimated property valuations associated with more than three in five ready-property sale transactions in Dubai. These figures reflect how AI can move beyond experimentation and become part of everyday decision-making. When applied to a clear customer need, it can make information that was once difficult to interpret more accessible and actionable.

Keeping the human element at the centre

As AI becomes more capable, there will naturally be greater opportunities to automate tasks and streamline interactions. But I do not believe that a better customer experience necessarily means removing human involvement.

Real estate decisions are personal. A property may represent someone's first home, a family's next chapter or a significant investment. While technology can help people research, compare and understand their options, it cannot replace the reassurance, judgement and professional guidance that may be needed at different stages of the journey.

The challenge for businesses is to understand where automation improves the experience and where human interaction remains essential. Ultimately, the objective should be to combine the speed and accessibility of technology with the understanding and judgement that people bring.

The next competitive advantage

The next phase of AI adoption will be less about who has access to the technology and more about who knows how to use it effectively.

For businesses, this requires a more considered approach to innovation. It means investing in reliable data, understanding customer behaviour and continuously identifying where technology can remove friction or improve an experience.

It also means measuring success by the value delivered to customers, rather than the number of AI tools introduced.

AI will continue to evolve, and the capabilities available to businesses will become increasingly similar. What will remain difficult to replicate is a deep understanding of customers and the

ability to turn that understanding into products and experiences that genuinely serve them. That, in my view, is where the next competitive advantage will be built.