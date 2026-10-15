Iran may not order every Houthi attack, but backing Yemen's rebels carries consequences

Attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Riyadh's international airport and Saudi Aramco have exposed the strategic threat posed by a militia whose growing missile and drone capabilities have become a key part of Tehran's regional reach.

The attacks have brought the war in Yemen directly into Saudi Arabia's capital and its oil-producing heartland, raising the stakes for the world's largest oil exporter and testing its ability to protect critical infrastructure.

A weekend attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, Saudi authorities said. A further strike on Sunday killed one person and injured 11. On Tuesday, an attack targeted an administrative building belonging to Aramco in Dhahran, causing a fire but no reported casualties. Debris from intercepted missiles injured four people in Riyadh.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi targets and threatened further strikes after Saudi-led coalition forces bombed an oil facility in the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa.

These latest exchanges mark a sharp escalation in a conflict that had increasingly become intertwined with the wider confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the US.

The immediate question is how the Houthis have acquired the capability to threaten major airports, energy infrastructure and international transport links across Saudi Arabia.

UN investigators and American military assessments have documented extensive links between Iranian military technology and Houthi weapons systems.

A February 2024 report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency identified similarities between Iranian and Houthi missiles and drones. UN experts have also investigated foreign weapons supplies, technical assistance, training and procurement networks supporting the organisation.

Such evidence does not establish that Tehran ordered every attack. But it makes Iran's role in strengthening the Houthis' military capabilities central to understanding the threat now facing Saudi Arabia.

The militia has its own political leadership and domestic objectives. It emerged from Yemen's internal conflicts and seized Sanaa in 2014, before the Saudi-led military intervention began in 2015. Its independence in decision-making, however, does not negate the strategic importance of external assistance.

For Iran, the Houthis offer a partner positioned near the Bab Al Mandeb strait, a vital shipping corridor linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Their ability to threaten Saudi infrastructure and disrupt maritime traffic gives Tehran an additional source of pressure on regional adversaries without requiring publicly demonstrable Iranian command over every operation.

The attacks also carry consequences beyond the immediate damage.

Disruption to Saudi aviation, heightened risks to oil facilities and uncertainty over regional security threaten not only the kingdom's efforts to establish Riyadh as a centre for international business but also the global economy that relies on Saudi oil flows. It also threatens the millions of Muslim pilgrims who go to Saudi Arabia as a key tenet of Islam.

Quote Tehran has repeatedly rejected the characterisation of the Houthis as a proxy force, despite evidence to the contrary

Saudi Arabia has responded with further strikes on Houthi-held targets in Yemen, including fuel infrastructure in Sanaa, increasing the danger of a wider cycle of retaliation.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected the characterisation of the Houthis as a proxy force, despite evidence to the contrary, and it repeats rhetoric that Yemen's crisis requires a political settlement. But the latest attacks sharpen the question of whether Iran is prepared to use its influence to restrain an ally whose military operations have direct consequences for Gulf security.

The issue is no longer simply whether the Houthis take orders from Tehran. It is how Iranian assistance has helped build a military capability that can threaten Saudi Arabia's most important economic and transport assets – and whether diplomacy can prevent that capability from driving a wider regional conflict.