How the beautiful game brings people together

World Football Day at the UN on today underscores a compelling reality: that the FIFA World Cup 2026 stands as a powerful testament to what countries can achieve through sustained international co-operation.

Canada, the US and Mexico will each host matches while jointly delivering the largest and most ambitious World Cup in history — an achievement that reflects not only regional co-ordination, but also the kind of partnership increasingly required to navigate a complex and interconnected world.

The tournament has already demonstrated that when countries align around a shared objective, meaningful progress follows. Cross-border co-operation has deepened, from enhanced security co-ordination to strengthened information-sharing and operational planning — all in pursuit of a safe and successful global event. Beyond sport, the World Cup offers a forward-looking model of collaboration: one rooted in openness, shared prosperity and collective responsibility.

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Canada approaches the World Cup with a clear sense of purpose grounded in its values and international outlook. As one of only four countries to have hosted both the women’s and men’s World Cup, Canada brings experience, institutional strength and a steadfast commitment to inclusive and responsible hosting.

The tournament provides an opportunity to showcase Canada’s culture, the diversity of its communities and its enduring respect for Indigenous peoples, whose presence and partnership are central to hosting on this land. At its core, Canada’s approach is anchored in delivering a World Cup that is safe, welcoming and grounded in mutual respect.

This effort also reflects Canada’s broader role on the global stage. Working closely with partners across borders, Canada contributes to strengthening systems that support security, economic resilience and people-to-people ties. These are the foundations not only of a successful tournament, but of long-term stability and shared progress.

Here in the UAE, a country that brings together more than 200 nationalities, the collaborative spirit behind the World Cup resonates strongly. For example, we are thrilled to see Canadian right-winger Sorin Ziane in the U-23 ranks of top-seeded Al Ain FC. (This is a fitting opportunity to congratulate Al Ain FC for their historic double victory in the Pro League and the President’s Cup just a couple of days ago).

In July last year, Canada’s men's U-19 and women's national representative teams were in Dubai to compete in the Global Encounters Festival. Across the seven emirates, citizens and residents enjoy the beautiful game thanks to a variety of friendly and competitive football leagues. From the sunny corniche of Abu Dhabi to the evergreen parks of Vancouver, football brings us all closer together.

Quote The lesson of this World Cup is clear: when trust is established, co-operation deepens — and with it, the foundation for lasting, shared success

Canada’s pragmatic, collaborative and values-driven approach, on full display in the joint delivery of this World Cup, underscores its role as a partner others can depend on, whether advancing global initiatives, strengthening economic ties or addressing shared challenges.

The lesson of this historic tournament is clear: when trust is established, co-operation deepens — and with it, the foundation for lasting, shared success.