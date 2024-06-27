Football cannot avoid politics, even if it wants to

Even as Euro 2024 is being played out in Germany, an art exhibition in London is seeking to examine how football highlights “cultural tribalism and societal polarisation in the modern era”. The timing of the show is no coincidence of course, but it has become even more prescient given the wider political climate in Europe at the moment.

The publicity material for the “Shut Up and Stick to Football” exhibition argues that politics and the beautiful game have “always been inextricably linked throughout history”.

The title of the show refers to the typical refrain that footballers should not offer, in public, their views on politics or society at large and that sports and politics don’t mix. From kick-off, so to speak, such a suggestion has little merit. Since the late 19th century and the first modern summer Olympics in 1896, the nature of global competition has been an effort to unite despite politics often dividing us.

French forward Kylian Mbappe in action against Poland at Euro 2024 in Dortmund on Tuesday. AFP

Since those first games in Athens, we have had two world wars, numerous regional conflicts, a Cold War between nuclear superpowers, two global pandemics and the emergence of the world wide web and mobile communications technology, both of which have become ubiquitous.

Alongside these developments, and probably spurred on by them, global sport has only increased in popularity, importance and scale over the past century and a quarter.

Also, representing or supporting a particular nation at the Euros or the Olympics is, by definition, as much a political act as it is a competitive, social or athletic endeavour. National anthems and flags are visible at almost every single international contest or match.

Ultimately, the glory goes to a country as much as its sportspersons. This was overtly acknowledged during boycotts in the 1980s, when the US and the Soviet Union refused to let their teams participate in their Olympics in Los Angeles and Moscow respectively.

Today, politics has become more personal, as we see how much sharper the dimension has become where fans expect their favourite stars to show that they are aligned with them on the main issues of the day. This has partly been due to the growing importance of athletes themselves as much as the changing world outside sport.

It seemed as if a new kind of sports star was emerging – one that demonstrated a social conscience as well as excellence in their field

During the Covid-19 pandemic, English footballers, for example, joined together to help millions of children receive more direct aid from the government. Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United forward, in particular was heralded for his lead role in that school meals initiative. It seemed as if a new kind of sports star was emerging – one that demonstrated a social conscience as well as excellence in their field.

It is logical, then, to expect that they might continue such activism in other areas that matter to them.

With Euro 2024 coinciding with elections in Europe, France’s stars, including Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram, felt compelled to publicly urge their compatriots to reject the far-right parties that seem to be in the ascendant. Mbappe said he and his teammates were citizens first and footballers second, even while they were competing for a trophy that mattered greatly to their careers.

“I want to be proud to represent France. I don’t want to represent a country that doesn’t correspond to my values, or our values. People say don’t mix football and politics but here we are talking about a situation that’s really important, more important than the game. The situation in our country is dire and we need to act.”

What is clear is that football is not a bubble anymore. Outside events intrude on those within the game. Does that mean we should anticipate footballers voicing their opinions about some of the more drawn-out global challenges such as climate change and conflicts, including in Gaza?

Players take a knee in support of anti-racism campaigns at the start of the Europa League football match between Barcelona and Napoli in Barcelona in 2022. AFP

It’s likely to be the case in the years to come, as a new generation of teenagers emerge at the pinnacle of the sport. They will be even more in tune with the changing landscape.

Individuals who dedicate themselves to reach such heights may feel that they have not done enough simply by setting an example for others on the pitch. They may feel that to truly help make it a better world, they must act in some way, using their platforms and fan bases to advance the causes that matter most to them.

Authorities – those running sport and the wider government – will also have to understand the realities and adapt, rather than harping on the current regulation that tries to keep sport and politics as far apart as possible. Ultimately, the fans and the stars find a way to make their voices heard.

We are dealing with the reality of a war in Europe. The tragedy in Gaza. The hotting up of the world and the associated extreme weather. Technological disruption that is affecting economies and societies very quickly. There are too many flashpoints to think any sport might maintain a distance.

Still, it is worth considering that it is a victory for human progress that we can continue to hold events such as the Euros and Copa America, both of which are ongoing, and the Olympics in Paris next month.

It is no small feat to gather people from different nations and continents and ask the very best of their populations to compete head to head for a prize, with thousands cheering them on in stadiums and with millions watching on screens around the globe.

Every sportsperson contributes to that accomplishment – even those who don’t qualify have played their part along the way – and each strikes a blow for the spirit of humanity against the forces that would drag us back to a time when such things seemed improbable.