What the UAE and Lithuania share is a belief in success through a stable order

Recently, it has become almost fashionable to write obituaries for the rules-based international order, declaring it exhausted or obsolete with striking confidence. Such claims reflect real frustrations and visible failures, yet pronouncing the system “over” confuses dissatisfaction with collapse. Let’s look at the facts: aircraft still cross continents safely because shared rules govern airspace; contracts are enforced across jurisdictions; payments move through global financial systems; and supply chains function because businesses trust commonly accepted norms.

There is also more to it: for countries whose independence and prosperity depend on rules being upheld, the narrative of a dying rules-based order is not only unconvincing but dangerous. International law, the UN Charter, sovereignty and predictable co-operation remain the indispensable foundation of security and economic growth, especially for states that have advanced through openness, trade and investment rather than through sheer force. Countries that have transformed themselves within a single generation through global integration and co-operation know this from lived experience. Lithuania and the UAE seem to be clear examples of this path.

Lithuania’s modern statehood was restored on March 11, 1990, when we peacefully re-established independence after decades of Soviet occupation, becoming the first nation to break away from the Soviet Union. At that moment, Lithuania faced a strategic dilemma familiar to many newly independent states, including the UAE a few decades earlier: how to safeguard sovereignty in a rapidly changing world. For both countries, the answer lays in openness to the world, economic development and active international engagement, grounded in the understanding that long-term security would come from integration and reliable partnerships.

The results of those choices are evident today. Lithuania has evolved into a modern European democracy, a technology-driven economy and a committed contributor to international security through EU and Nato. In parallel, the UAE has emerged as a global hub for trade, diplomacy, finance and innovation. Our experiences point to a shared lesson: countries thrive when international rules are respected, markets operate in a stable environment and cooperation is built on trust.

Quote Lithuania supports closer EU-UAE co-operation, including progress towards a free trade agreement

Lithuania’s transformation since 1990 has been anchored in integration into transatlantic security structures and the EU, rapid digitalisation and the achievement of energy independence, as key milestones. Today, Lithuania is among Europe’s leaders in fintech, cybersecurity and life sciences, with globally recognised strengths in advanced manufacturing and laser technologies. This emphasis on knowledge, resilience and diversification closely mirrors the development model that has driven the UAE’s own rise as a forward-looking and innovation-oriented economy.

It is this convergence of development paths that is now translating into deeper bilateral economic co-operation between Lithuania and the UAE. I am pleased to note that this partnership is driven not only by trade but also by people. A growing Lithuanian community has chosen the Emirates as its home, contributing to sectors such as technology, logistics, finance and the space industry. Many are active in Lithuania’s strongest fields, including life sciences, space technologies and advanced innovation, bringing expertise and European networks into the UAE’s dynamic economy. Their presence deepens practical ties and strengthens mutual understanding between our societies.

This expanding partnership also fits into a broader strategic context. Relations between the UAE and the EU are building on strong existing momentum. Lithuania supports closer EU-UAE co-operation, including progress towards a free trade agreement. As Lithuania prepares to hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027, we will work to strengthen Europe’s engagement with the UAE and the Gulf through practical initiatives and mutually beneficial outcomes.

Security, however, remains the prerequisite for sustainable prosperity. Lithuania’s foreign and national security policy reflects the conviction that international stability depends on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. As a member of Nato, Lithuania has significantly strengthened its defence capabilities and contribution to collective deterrence, allocating 5.38 per cent of GDP to defence in 2026, with plans to sustain spending at around 5 to 6 per cent in the coming years. Economic growth cannot endure without credible security and strong alliances grounded in shared rules.

Ultimately, the rules-based international system endures because nations choose to uphold it through responsible policies, credible partnerships and respect for shared principles. Lithuania’s journey shows that sovereignty and openness are not opposing forces but mutually reinforcing foundations of stability and prosperity. As we mark our National Day, we reflect not only on the restoration of independence, but on the decisions that secured it for future generations. For countries that depend on stability to thrive, the rules-based order is neither a relic nor rhetoric. It is the indispensable framework for a peaceful, predictable and co-operative world one we must continue to build and defend together.