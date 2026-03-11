How Bahrain used one crisis to prepare for another

Although crises are almost by definition calamitous, the silver lining they offer is their value as a source of knowledge for future disasters. The Israel-US-Iran war is posing significant and unprecedented challenges to Bahrain, but the experience the country gained during the Covid-19 pandemic is proving invaluable for facing this current crisis.

The most straightforward lesson is the importance of having high-quality digital infrastructure. Late on February 28, workers and students across the country were instructed to transition to remote operations until further notice. This worked seamlessly for two reasons.

First, Bahrain has invested heavily in providing high-speed internet access everywhere in the kingdom; this, coupled with cloud systems for government entities, has resulted in it being ranked fifth in the International Telecommunications Union ICT Development Index. Second, Bahrain’s advanced systems were tested in the field during the pandemic, providing all residents with the familiarity they need to flip from physical to remote as needed.

Notably, wide-ranging legislation that preceded and succeeded the Covid-19 crisis has contributed to this preparedness. In the telecommunications sector, Bahrain was a regional trailblazer in liberalisation, building on the UK’s successful experience in privatising the sector during the 1980s Thatcherite revolution. This allowed the sector to attract the investment needed to grow and provide high-quality services. In the realms of the civil service and education, legally sound frameworks for remote operations are in place, ensuring that switching occurs within a mature system without the need for ad hoc actions.

Play Children among dozens injured in Iranian bombardment of Bahrain Play 00:31

Beyond the value of high-quality digital infrastructure, another key lesson learnt is how inspirational leaders can be for regular people. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa understood the widespread anxiety about taking the vaccine and surmised that an effective way to assuage people’s fears was for him to personally participate in the clinical trials live on television. This confidence-instilling action allowed Bahrain to race to the top of rankings regarding vaccine roll-outs, as sound logistics and procurement were supported by high levels of trust in the government’s recommendation to take the vaccine.

In March this year, the Crown Prince took a comparable step by visiting a regular supermarket at a time when ordinary people were understandably apprehensive about leaving their homes. This ostensibly simple gesture functioned as a profound confidence-boosting measure, resulting in Bahrainis feeling comfortable to go out for a coffee, a meal, or to purchase items ahead of the Eid holiday.

An additional notable lesson carried over from Covid has been the value of national volunteering. Bahrain’s successful navigation of the pandemic benefited significantly from the mobilisation of a national database of volunteers who assisted with a broad range of tasks, including delivering meals, supporting testing and vaccination, interpreting and so on.

These volunteers were spurred by a combination of patriotism and the human propensity to help others during a crisis, but transforming this motivation into useful outcomes requires the kind of centralised co-ordination that only a government can provide. Bahrain did this through a digital register and was sure to acknowledge the volunteers’ efforts following the pandemic’s conclusion through the distribution of medals honoring the contributions made. This ensured that future calls to arms would be met with similar enthusiasm.

Quote The foundations of a successful national response are a population that trusts its leadership, a digital backbone that never snaps and a volunteer spirit that stands ready

Six years later, the government reactivated the volunteer database, albeit in the context of national security and safety rather than a health crisis. Notably, the thousands who have registered have yet to be called up, but as the pandemic showed, being proactive is better than being reactive. By looking ahead, policymakers have acquired the information they require about the available human resources, allowing them to direct the volunteers as and when the need arises. Similarly, those waiting for the call know that they are helping a government that genuinely appreciates their contributions.

Ultimately, Bahrain’s resilience in 2026 is not a product of chance, but of muscle memory developed during the dark days of 2020. By treating the Covid-19 pandemic as a high-stakes laboratory for digital integration, legislative agility and civic trust, the country has transformed itself from a vulnerable island nation into a hardened, networked state. The shift from managing a virus to navigating a regional war has proven that although the threats may change – moving from biological to ballistic – the foundations of a successful national response remain the same: a population that trusts its leadership; a digital backbone that never snaps; and a volunteer spirit that stands ready.