Iran's missiles can't erase the UAE's success story

For much of the UAE’s expatriate community, life in the Emirates is known as the “magic bubble” – high standards of living, world class infrastructure and services and, above all, the freedom to check your politics at the door. Safety, security and wealth creation are built into the country’s DNA; diversifying away from fossil fuels and enabling non-oil growth are central tenants to the ethos. Until Saturday, what happened in the West, and even the region, remained largely irrelevant to daily life. That all changed on February 28.

As Iran sent missiles and drones streaming across the Gulf states, it wasn’t just about hitting America’s partners where it hurts, or attempting to turn the tide against the US and Israel by pressuring American allies.

By striking civilian targets – hotels, airports, housing – the Iranian regime unleashed an assault on its Gulf neighbours in a calculated effort to punish them.

For decades, Tehran has tried to exact a price on societies that dare to build for the future. In attacking the UAE, Iran sought to undermine that destiny by creating as much fear and havoc as possible among the millions who call the Emirates home.

The UAE has long been an island of stability in a fractured region. JP Morgan’s announcement last week that the UAE is “too rich” now to be an emerging market caps an extraordinary journey from strategic backwater to global financial hub.

In just 54 years, the Emirates’ strategic vision, adaptability and resilience have propelled the UAE from global footnote to major player. It’s both a recognition of the UAE’s rightful place in the international pecking order and a wakeup call for those in the West.

The UAE's economic growth is a shining example of successful diversification. Non-oil GDP was up over 5 per cent in early 2025, driven by sectors like manufacturing, real estate, finance and insurance. The World Bank projects a 5 per cent GDP expansion in 2026, making the Emirates one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Dubai has been back to booming in the past decade and Abu Dhabi’s clout is greater than ever. US President Donald Trump’s rewriting of the global economic order, Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s mixed growth and Europe’s refusal to save itself by implementing the Draghi plan to put massive investment into innovation has sent money and investors moving. Whether it’s unchecked immigration or the vulnerabilities AI will bring, places once considered safe havens now seem less safe and the allure of western-style democracy has begun to pall.

In striking Iran, Mr Trump may have placed his Gulf partners directly in the firing line, but Tehran’s attempted takedown of its neighbours resembles nothing more than the last-ditch efforts of an outdated and dying regime, whose brutal leadership has long outlived any purpose.

The UAE knows a lot about stumbling blocks; its journey to growth hasn't been without obstacles and it has had its fair share of diplomatic challenges. But it is also difficult to imagine that lobbing some projectiles can reverse the country’s trend towards optimism, peace and prosperity.

As videos of drones and missiles exacting damage circulated across social media sites this weekend, I saw just as many bemused memes as I saw absurd cheers for the damage Iran was inflicting. And yes, I’ve seen some reports of the uber rich fleeing for the exits, making a 10-hour drive to reach a private plane.

But as the world grapples with concerns around AI, immigration and economic instability, the UAE will continue to hold its own. As its residents go about their lives this week the vast majority of them will probably remain confident that roughing it over the next few days will likely yield a better dividend than high-tailing it back home.