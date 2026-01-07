In 2026, 'connected care' will be at the heart of healthcare delivery in the Gulf

The healthcare landscape in the UAE and countries across the Gulf stands at the edge of a transformational shift. This goes beyond infrastructure growth, and involves the construction of a deeply connected care ecosystem that delivers the right care at the right time, anchored in the flow of data, digital innovation and patient-centred networks that deliver tailored healthcare solutions.

The crux of healthcare delivery today rests on connected care. Except for when we treat an acute episode, the answer to good health for a patient generally lies in their health history, which today we access through electronic medical records that give us a composite picture available to the patient, the provider, the specialist, the diagnostic laboratory and the pharmacy in one continuum.

Connected care is one of the great triumphs of modern health care and in 2026, we will be able to see it fine-tuned to a greater degree towards personalised care. That is the reason why health care in the Gulf has become one of the region’s most urgent and dynamic sectors, with the UAE taking the lead.

One driving force is the rise in the continuing country’s population, which makes it imperative to provide a healthcare solution that works for all – expatriates and citizens. According to the World Bank, the UAE’s population is expected to grow from 9.4 million people in mid-2017 to almost 11.1 million by 2030, with an average life expectancy of 79.8 years. The proportion of residents over the age of 65 is expected to increase from 1.1 per cent to 4.4 per cent over the same period.

This population growth is also combined with a high incidence of chronic diseases, a rising cost in treatment and medical inflation globally, and the increasing penetration of health insurance. Together, all of this means that both healthcare expenditure and healthcare delivery will rise. Indeed, across the GCC, healthcare expenditure is projected to grow to around $159 billion by 2029 – up from $109 billion in 2024.

Mandatory health insurance has already emerged as a critical pillar of healthcare access in several GCC markets, significantly improving affordability and continuity of care. As the system matures, moving towards comprehensive insurance coverage for all residents, across employment categories and emirates, will be essential to support an inclusive, connected care ecosystem.

In this context, it is equally important that long-term residents, including golden visa holders, are consistently aligned within the mandatory health insurance framework. As coverage requirements are increasingly linked to residency and visa status across emirates, ensuring uniform and comprehensive insurance coverage for this segment will ensure that everyone is looked after and the wider healthcare system is sustainable.

AI will be 'the game changer' in the 21st century for healthcare 00:43

In parallel, the UAE’s own health spending is among the highest in the GCC – roughly 5 per cent of GDP. Combined with private sector spends, this investment is bound to go up as health care expands to include telehealth, remote and virtual consultations. This is in keeping with the country’s National Wellbeing Strategy of 2031, which intends to integrate mental, physical and digital and lifestyle health of UAE residents and communities to promote optimum health and wellness for all.

What we can expect in 2026 in the UAE and other Gulf countries is to build on this continuum of connected care.

Imagine a heart patient under the care of his healthcare provider. His complete diagnostic readings – past and present – are available through digital wearable devices to his treating doctor and stored in the electronic medical record database. The patient consults the doctor virtually, the doctor has a complete and composite medical history of the patient, to be able to dispense medication through online prescription that is delivered through to the patient through the digital pharmacy. This entire procedure of consultation, diagnosis and dispensation could be a matter of 30 minutes to an hour, setting new precedents in health in speed of healthcare delivery.

To create such a paradigm of success requires top-level operational efficiency, towards which the UAE is making great strides.

The race towards excellence in healthcare delivery began several years ago. In 2025, we witnessed the successful implementation of several innovative digital and AI solutions. In 2026, we will witness further advancements that indicate perfection in operational implementation of systems and procedures to enhance the continuum of care.

The UAE is growing increasingly used to deploying AI and predictive analysis to improve diagnostics, treatment planning and disease prediction

This involves several factors that have been in the works for the last few years, such as the proliferation of public-private partnerships, the rise of private hospitals with expansion on mandatory health insurance cover.

The ratio of doctors to patients has surged, giving patients wider access to specialised doctors with tailored skill sets. The number of available beds in the sector in the UAE has also grown significantly.

This growth is not accidental. Governments across the region are pushing national transformation agendas, increasing mandatory health insurance, prioritising preventive care and building sophisticated health-tech infrastructure.

In 2026 and beyond, industry experts predict exponential growth and innovation in health care across the region. This is to be achieved through a well-structured and seasoned digital healthcare ecosystem evolving through the electronic and digital platforms rolled out by the authorities.

The UAE is growing increasingly used to deploying AI and predictive analysis to improve diagnostics, treatment planning and disease prediction, and is investing in robotic technologies to transform surgical procedures and patient care. This is helping propel the healthcare sector towards attaining the goals envisaged in the National Wellbeing Strategy of 2031, which intends to make the country a world leader in health care by integrating people’s mental, physical and digital health.

In 2026, the GCC has a chance to move definitively away from fragmented, episodic care – and toward a truly connected, patient-centred paradigm.

'Tell the Machine Goodnight' by Katie Williams

Penguin Randomhouse

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3EFrom%20September%2018-25%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%0D.%20The%20two%20finalists%20advance%20to%20the%20main%20event%20in%20South%20Africa%20in%20February%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20A%3A%20United%20States%2C%20Ireland%2C%20Scotland%2C%20Bangladesh%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20B%3A%20UAE%2C%20Thailand%2C%20Zimbabwe%2C%20Papua%20New%20Guinea%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20group%20fixtures%3A%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2018%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Thailand%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2019%2C%203pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20-%20PNG%20v%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2021%2C%207pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Zimbabwe%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20squad%3A%20Chaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Rinitha%20Rajith%2C%20Rithika%20Rajith%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A