Why 'gamifying' banking is no gimmick

Swipe. Tap. Collect rewards. For Gen Z, that loop defines everything from entertainment to education. Yet when the stakes shift from virtual coins to real dirhams, many young people discover that they are still on level one; their incredible tech-savviness does not necessarily translate to financial literacy. Across the GCC, where smartphone penetration tops 95 per cent and 60 per cent of the population is under 30, the financial services sector has a unique opportunity, and responsibility, to close the youth literacy gap. And gamification is emerging as one of the most powerful ways to do it.

Gamification thrives on principles that make it irresistible – points, leaderboards, streaks, quests. In a finance app, these translate into weekly savings challenges, progress bars that fill up as budgets stay on track and instant digital trophies for hitting goals.

Why does it work? Because play turns abstract concepts into concrete experiences. Instead of reading about compound interest, a teenager watches their savings grow in real time. Instead of memorising budgeting rules, they experiment with trade-offs inside a safe, virtual sandbox. Curiosity replaces intimidation, and the fear of getting it wrong diminishes with every tap.

A colour-coded spending map that shows a student that weekend food deliveries devour 30 per cent of their allowance is more likely to trigger a meaningful change. Getty

Studies by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development show that financial attitudes form long before the first full-time salary lands in a bank account. Teenagers in the region are making in-app purchases, receiving allowances through digital wallets and sometimes are even already earning side income, but often without a clear strategy. Start the education journey early, and good habits have years to compound.

Gamified tools meet adolescents where they already are – on their phones. A five-minute challenge can be more effective than a one-hour lecture after school. Each micro-lesson – how to set a goal, track an expense or compare a ‘want’ versus a ‘need’ – reinforces behavior through immediate feedback. Over time, thousands of these micro-interactions add up to deep, experience-based knowledge.

Critics sometimes dismiss gamification as superficial. In practice, the right design turns small digital wins into measurable outcomes. A colour-coded spending map shows a student that weekend food deliveries devour 30 per cent of their allowance, that is likely to trigger a meaningful change. A “round-up” quest nudges users to save the spare change from purchases; by month-end, they have built an emergency buffer without feeling the pinch. Streak challenges encourage friends to compete on consecutive “no-spend” days, turning peer pressure into a force for good. Tiered levels unlock lower fees or higher interest rates, proving that good habits come with real-world perks.

Success hinges on experience design. Young users expect lightning-fast load times, intuitive navigation and personalisation on par with social media. Young users are accustomed to intuitive, visually engaging and interactive platforms like TikTok, Instagram and gaming apps – so a financial app must deliver a similar experience to hold their attention. This means using simple navigation, gamified learning, bite-sized insights and visual progress tracking instead of dense financial jargon. Layering gamification on top of clunky interfaces can see engagement evaporate. Whereas layering it on an app that is slick, social and secure can help bring a significant uptick in both engagement and education.

Security and privacy are equally critical: parents need reassurance that their children’s data – and their money – are safe. Features such as biometric logins, spending limits and real-time alerts allow guardians to supervise without stifling independence.

Gamification must also speak the language of the region; culturally, visually and linguistically. Arabic-first interfaces, Ramadan-themed savings challenges or leaderboards segmented by local school networks make the experience relatable. Even the rewards can be contextual: discounted cinema tickets or ride-hailing credits resonate more than generic gift cards.

Gamification is not a magic wand but it is a potent catalyst. Regulators, educators and financial institutions must collaborate to ensure content accuracy, data privacy and long-term relevance. Certified digital modules can be woven into school curricula, lending credibility and scale. FinTechs and banks can provide the right platforms, user data (appropriately anonymised), and behavioural insights that keep experiences fresh. Industry bodies can set standards that preserve trust even as users push boundaries.

Done right, we can turn casual swipes into lifelong skills; one quest, one badge, one level-up at a time. If gaming is how today’s young people learn best, it makes sense to play along and build smarter, long-term financial habits.

