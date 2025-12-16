Arab philanthropy is moving well beyond the idea of charity

Philanthropy across the Arab region is undergoing a quiet but decisive transformation. Giving has always been part of our social fabric, rooted in duty, dignity and community. Today, that tradition is becoming more intentional. Generosity is moving from individual acts to institutional models that are better governed, data-informed and closely tied to the systems people rely on every day.

This evolution is already influencing how countries across the region plan for education, jobs and long-term economic resilience. From global gatherings such as the Dubai Future Forum and policy dialogues in Geneva to the Milken Institute Summit in Abu Dhabi, one message is clear: philanthropy is stepping into the centre of development. The momentum is being noticed internationally, but its energy is being built here at home.

The UAE offers a clear example of this shift. Giving has long been central to the country’s identity, but the scale and sophistication of today’s philanthropic models signal a new phase. The UAE Strategic Philanthropy Network and the National Philanthropy and Giving Council are strengthening aspects like planning, co-ordination and shared long-term goals. The UAE’s appointment of a Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy reinforces this direction, providing a formal bridge between government, industry and philanthropy to advance national social and economic priorities.

This approach reflects a broader understanding that philanthropy contributes directly to nation-building by supporting education reform, healthcare advancement, skills pathways, digital inclusion and economic mobility. The region’s leading foundations are placing governance and evidence at the centre of their work. They are investing in organisations rather than isolated activities and prioritising long-term capability over visibility. The philanthropic landscape is shifting from short-lived projects to resilient institutions built for sustained impact.

This is happening at a moment of significant urgency. Nearly two thirds of the Arab region’s population is under 35. This generation is navigating rapid technological change, new industries, climate pressures and evolving social and economic expectations. At the same time, many communities continue to face humanitarian demands that require stable access to essential services, including education, health care and livelihoods.

Institutions that support young people, such as schools, clinics, community organisations and employment programmes are adapting under real strain. Philanthropy is playing a crucial role in helping them keep pace by supporting public systems, testing new ideas safely and strengthening the tools needed for long-term resilience. These efforts complement government priorities, creating stronger and more responsive institutions that serve millions.

A more strategic model of philanthropy is taking hold across the region. It prioritises measurable outcomes, long-term partnerships, strong organisational management and alignment with national goals. Foundations are investing in leadership development, digital infrastructure, research capabilities and governance frameworks. They are working with ministries, universities and employers to ensure that successful innovations are adopted into public systems and sustained beyond individual grants. Much of the resilience emerging across the region is being built quietly through strengthened institutions.

A deeper shift is taking place, rooted in how the Arab region understands and narrates itself. For some time, much of what was written about our societies came from outside, through lenses that overlooked our realities and traditions. That dynamic is changing. Institutions across the region are investing in the ability to study, interpret and speak for ourselves with discipline and credibility. This is about restoring balance by grounding insight in the region itself, shaped by those who understand its histories, communities and complexities. As this strengthens, it reclaims the space where stories become policy and where evidence guides decisions that affect millions.

Cross-sector collaboration is increasingly important. The challenges that will shape the region’s future from digital readiness and climate adaptation, to economic mobility and community well-being, require ministries, the private sector and civil society to work towards shared solutions. Philanthropy has become an effective connector among these actors, helping create common objectives, unified data systems and incentives that encourage collaboration. New models of co-created programmes, diversified funding mechanisms and public-philanthropic partnerships are emerging, designed to deliver results that endure.

This is architecture, and not fragmentation, the deliberate construction of systems that can serve communities consistently and credibly.

The foundations of this shift are strong, but more work is needed to deepen data systems, strengthen community engagement, improve measurement and scale effective models responsibly. The next decade will be decisive. As global uncertainty grows and traditional aid contracts, the central question will be how to build systems strong enough to last.

The Arab region is well positioned to lead. Philanthropy here is demonstrating an approach grounded in intentional generosity, disciplined execution and institutions built for long-term impact, an approach that reflects centuries-old regional values and fully aligned with global standards.

Our tradition of giving has never been stronger, and its future will be shaped by the institutions we choose to build today.

