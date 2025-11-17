How the strike-blighted NHS is faring under Starmer

It was dark and wet on the first morning of the UK doctors strike, the latest trouble facing Keir Starmer’s government.

Just over 500 days in office and Mr Starmer's woes include a stalled economy, services such as the NHS and schools stuck in perma-crisis and the impossibility of getting a grip on migration.

Somehow I had dodged the worst of Friday's rain and there was no line of pickets when I crossed into the hospital for a long-planned appointment in the strike-blighted NHS. So what did my experience say about how the system is performing under Labour?

The non-specialist cadre of resident doctors who are striking until Wednesday have a long-running grievance about pay not matching 2008 levels in real terms. They have been on strike for more than 50 days since 2023. Their orange banners and beanies have become a familiar sight at the UK’s main hospitals.

Mr Starmer’s health secretary Wes Streeting is openly advising their members not join the latest action. They have had a 29 per cent pay rise and are now demanding another 26 per cent.

The doctor’s strike shows how precarious these reforms are and how important the Wes Streeting's work is to the country’s finances

Going into the clinic where my operation was scheduled certainly felt pretty normal. Mr Streeting’s managers had demanded that the hospitals deliver 95 per cent of scheduled procedures and I didn't worry it would get cancelled.

So far so good. But I was invested in the process. I’ve just checked my records and the treatment was first discussed with the specialist team last December.

As a rising member of Mr Starmer’s government, Mr Streeting has a central role in maintaining faith in the system. The doctors strike won’t help his ability to claim he can cut waiting time, improve productive or transform healthcare services.

This matters because the health system represents more than 10 per cent of GDP and the Resolution Foundation think tank estimates that it got 90 per cent of the additional spending committed by Labour since the election. In fact, it says that half of all the spending by UK government departments will be spent by the health system by 2029.

Small wonder Mr Streeting is pushing heavily back against the orange uniform-clad doctors, calling on them to defy “deaf union leaders” who instigated the strike.

Indeed, The Times newspaper reported on Monday that about half of the resident doctors had defied the strike call, changing their minds about staying away from work. According to another think tank, Institute for Government, the number of rescheduled operations had already fallen from two for each doctor on strike to 0.7 by the time of the last round of strikes in July.

For anyone outside the UK the NHS is a globally significant player in health care. As it is free to use (mostly) in the UK, it operates by strict systems of timetabling necessary treatment.

Treatment by choice is a rarer thing that mostly falls outside its scope.

The emergency and acute functions are provided across the country and can lead to horror stories of days long waits in Accident and Emergency or patients waiting in hospital corridors at times of stress.

The bulk of treatments are long, slow processes of logging a condition and waiting for the system to come around and produce an appointment.

There is a welter of plans available to Mr Streeting that promise to boost productivity and transform health care in the UK. The first thing that I, like many other patients, takes away from the experience is how the staff is composed of talents from many countries.

On Friday, I was triaged by a nurse from Africa, European anaesthetist, ward staff from Asia, surgeon from a south Asian background and finally discharged by staff from Caribbean origins.

This is taking the best from the world to provide me with the care I need. But there is another aspect to how the hospital is run. When the NHS was first set up it relied on former demobbed Second World War army personnel to set it organisational rhythms.

You can see the legacy of the layers of staff functions and even the demarcation by different uniforms today.

Mr Streeting has a 10-year transformation plan that would dilute this legacy and that is probably a good thing. To get the ball rolling he has resourced the service. The system has responded, for example, in the strike by trying to deliver that 95 per cent target of uninterrupted service despite tens of thousands of doctors suspending their work by five days.

Yet another think tank, Re:State, says Mr Streeting's battle is largely about boosting patient handling or "flow". It wants to see the hospital of the future rethink the patient journey with digital passport carrying those needing treatments through the system and unlocking the army-like loyalty to unit that can been seen at various stages of the operations.

For more than a year, the Labour government has pushed changes in this key area. It is clear there is a plan to re-engineer the system. The doctor’s strike shows how precarious these reforms are and how important Mr Streeting’s work is to the country’s finances.

With gloom and doom dominating UK's headlines ahead of next week’s budget, it is important to remember that Labour can have an impact where it matters. It just that the headlines can sometimes point to the opposite conclusion.

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Abu%20Dhabi%E2%80%99s%20Racecard %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Al%20Bithnah%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20Al%20Khari%20%E2%80%93%20Hanidcap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Al%20Qor%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Al%20Badiyah%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20Al%20Hayl%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner: Alnawar, Connor Beasley (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner: Raniah, Noel Garbutt, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Saarookh, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez 6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Rated Conditions Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: RB Torch, Tadhg O’Shea, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Al Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh70,000 1,600m Winner: MH Wari, Antonio Fresu, Elise Jeane 7.30pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m Winner: Mailshot, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

WISH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Buck%2C%20Fawn%20Veerasunthorn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ariana%20DeBose%2C%20Chris%20Pine%2C%20Alan%20Tudyk%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Godzilla%20x%20Kong%3A%20The%20New%20Empire %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Wingard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBrian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Rebecca%20Hall%2C%20Dan%20Stevens%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Checks continue A High Court judge issued an interim order on Friday suspending a decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to direct a stop to Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports. Mr Justice Colton said he was making the temporary direction until a judicial review of the minister's unilateral action this week to order a halt to port checks that are required under the Northern Ireland Protocol. Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.

Men’s singles

Group A: Son Wan-ho (Kor), Lee Chong Wei (Mas), Ng Long Angus (HK), Chen Long (Chn)

Group B: Kidambi Srikanth (Ind), Shi Yugi (Chn), Chou Tien Chen (Tpe), Viktor Axelsen (Den) Women’s Singles

Group A: Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn), Pusarla Sindhu (Ind), Sayaka Sato (Jpn), He Bingjiao (Chn)

Group B: Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe), Sung Hi-hyun (Kor), Ratchanok Intanon (Tha), Chen Yufei (Chn)

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I