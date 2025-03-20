Dr Rachel Kaminski says relocating to Dubai improved her job satisfaction and work-life balance after leaving the UK. Antonie Robertson / The National
Dr Rachel Kaminski says relocating to Dubai improved her job satisfaction and work-life balance after leaving the UK. Antonie Robertson / The National

Health

UK doctors reveal key reasons to leave NHS and find work in UAE

Healthcare staff leaving NHS in record numbers for Middle East, Australia and Canada

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

March 20, 2025