Record number of UK nurses flock to Middle East

Seventy nurses and midwives a day are leaving the UK's beleaguered NHS to work abroad, with many heading to the Middle East. At least one a day is exiting Britain to go to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, an investigation by <i>The National</i> can reveal. It comes as mounting waiting lists, low pay and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/05/12/top-class-uae-nurses-scouted-by-struggling-western-health-systems/" target="_blank">staffing pressures</a> have led many to seek new employment. Figures released to <i>The National,</i> under the Freedom of Information Act, show that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> has been the top destination in the Middle East for nurses over the past five years, with 288 seeking to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/21/millionaires-on-the-move-are-choosing-uae/" target="_blank">relocate</a> there last year – a 25 per cent increase on the previous year. In 2024 a record number of UK-registered nurses applied for a Certificate of Current Professional Status (CCPS), which they need to have to move to work as a nurse in another country. The CCPS declares their current registration status and verifies their credentials. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) received 25,527 applications from nurses seeking to leave last year – a 580 per cent increase in requests since 2019 when only 4,127 people applied for a CCPS. In the past year applications have soared 59 per cent from 16,192 in 2023. The USA has been the top destination over the past five years with 17,059, followed by New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Canada, the UAE, Romania, the Philippines, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Medical recruitment firm Medacs Healthcare has been helping UK nurses find careers in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/09/15/uae-ranks-among-top-10-countries-for-expatriate-relocations-survey-finds/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait over the last 20 years and told <i>The National</i> it has recently seen a significant increase in applicants. Zuzana Flowerdew, Medacs head of operations for the Gulf region, said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/06/28/uk-welcomes-middle-east-refugees-to-fill-its-vast-nursing-needs/" target="_blank">staffing shortages</a> and low pay have been a key influencing factor for their clients wishing to relocate. "We have recently noticed an increasing interest from nurses and midwives across European countries to relocate to the Middle East," she told <i>The National</i>. "There has been a significant increase in demand and many inquiries from nurses and midwives from the UK. These inquiries are primarily for roles in the Middle East region, especially in the UAE, mainly Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, we have also registered a growing interest in relocation to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. "As the NHS is currently facing challenges such as staffing shortages, increased pressure on healthcare services, and high patient volumes, many healthcare professionals are seeking opportunities abroad. Although there have been pay increases for NHS nurses over the past few years, these increases have not always kept pace with inflation and the rising cost of living. This has further motivated nurses to look for better-opportunities in other countries." She said Middle Eastern hospitals are attractive due to their "highly competitive, tax-free salaries" and benefits, including relocation flight tickets, health and life insurance, free accommodation and children's education allowances. "Nurses and midwives in the Middle East also enjoy working in state-of-the-art facilities with the newest technology available and, more importantly, they benefit from a better work-life balance and a supportive work environment," she added. "There are tons of great opportunities for healthcare professionals in the region and it’s a fantastic chance to advance their career." A survey carried out by the NCM of nurses leaving the NHS last year revealed that the top reasons for leaving were retirement, burnout and poor health, and a third said they would consider a career abroad. It comes as NHS waiting lists are at a record high at 7.5 million and nursing vacancies in England presently stand at 31,774. <i>“</i>Every year we ask people why they are leaving the register. While leaving the UK was the leading factor for those requesting a CCPS in 2023-2024, professionals also highlighted pay and workload pressures, staffing levels and burnout as key contributors," Emma Westcott, acting executive director of strategy and insight at the NMC, told <i>The National</i>. “That’s why it’s important to ensure nurses, midwives and nursing associates feel supported and valued, if they’re to remain in their professions. Manageable workloads, development opportunities and positive cultures are vital to achieve this. These measures not only foster retention, but ensure professionals are well equipped to deliver safe, high-quality care for people." Data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development indicates that a hospital nurse in the UK earns the equivalent of around $46,000 annually, compared to $57,000 in New Zealand, $71,000 in Australia and $84,900 in the US. "UK nurses earn substantially less than many of their counterparts, all of which have recently announced measures to attract more nurses from overseas," think tank the Health Foundation said. "Other factors leading to the spike in applications are likely to include working conditions and the impact of staffing shortages. Experiences on the front line during the pandemic may have led more nurses to consider their options." It has been calling on policymakers to understand the increase and to take action to retain them. Professor James Buchan, Senior Research Fellow at the Health Foundation, told <i>The National</i> work loads and staffing issues will have been a factor. "There has been a marked upwards trend, which has been noticeable since 2020/2021 at the high point of the pandemic," he said. "The numbers are going up year by year. The UK has also had its first ever national strike over staffing and workloads. "It is not just the UK, nurses are leaving and moving between other countries too but if the UK is to be confident in training and retaining nurses it needs to be at the top and it is not." Elaine Kelly, assistant director at the Health Foundation’s REAL Centre, said nurses in the UK have experienced a decade of real terms decline in pay. "It is not surprising that when other opportunities arise, many nurses are keen to explore them," she said. "Even if we are successful in meeting the ambitious targets to train more nurses in the UK, we can ill afford nurses leaving the profession at such high rates." The Department of Health and Social Care told <i>The National</i> the government is set to unveil a new plan to encourage staff to stay. “We hugely value the vital work NHS staff carry out every day, and we want to make sure anyone who wishes to pursue a career in healthcare can do so," it said.