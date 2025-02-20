A record number of nurses and midwives have applied to leave the UK and relocate abroad.
A record number of nurses and midwives have applied to leave the UK and relocate abroad.

Health

Record number of UK nurses flock to Middle East

Burnout, staffing shortages and low pay are resulting in 70 nurses a day leaving the UK

Nicky Harley
Nicky Harley

February 20, 2025