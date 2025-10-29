A formal education isn't always the route to vital life lessons

The hardest lessons one learns in life often come from outside lecture halls. While societies rightly commend school tutors, many of the most influential teachers in our lives don’t stand in front of a classroom.

In fact, for 30 million out-of-school children in the Middle East and North Africa – that’s one in three children in the region – values and attitudes often come from the home or community.

In everyone’s life, there tends to be a diverse network of teachers: mentors, colleagues, friends, family, and strangers who share their wisdom in ways that formal education cannot.

Throughout my life, I have been reminded that some of the most powerful lessons are learnt outside conventional settings. My first teacher was my late father. I grew up in a home with no running water, no electricity, and at a time when radios and newspapers were banned. Information about the wider world was limited, and my curiosity often went unquenched. Yet, instead of shying away from asking questions for fear of being mocked, I was taught to ask questions and to keep asking them until I understood the answers.

Walking into my first classroom after retiring from the military was as daunting as strapping into the cockpit of a jet fighter for the first time

I learnt early on that curiosity is a strength, and that in times of change or uncertainty it can be a superpower. Thinking of learning as a source of energy has helped me greatly in my career and it has been continually reinforced.

While serving in the Royal Air Force of Oman, I worked with a commander who following a stroke lost the ability to read. This brought his life to a standstill. But instead of accepting his new circumstances, he hired a tutor and over four months, against the odds, he learnt to read again. His determination and resilience stayed with me.

The writer served in the Royal Air Force of Oman and was influenced significantly by a commander who following a stroke lost the ability to read. UAE presidential court

Then there was a commander who had a significant influence on my formative air force days. He would often call me into his office so that I could listen in on his conversations. Without realising it at the time, these hours turned out to be some of the most crucial in my career.

It was not so much about the technical information I learnt – on operations, preparations, equipment or training – it was more about how this information was used effectively. Every conversation was a tour de force in making decisions on highly complex matters, where information could be scant or contentious.

But I also learnt that responsibility in leadership goes beyond decision-making under pressure; it’s about ownership. One important lesson I picked up from a colleague was that being humble in leadership is as critical as being authoritative or decisive.

Despite his position and schedule, he would never keep people waiting and he refused to be late for an aircraft’s departure time. This modesty commanded a great deal of respect, as did his insistence on shouldering responsibility for everyone in the air force. If a member of the force made a mistake, he ensured that he, as the commander, was answerable.

These experiences have shown me that mentors can appear in many forms, and that we are often learning even when we do not realise it. I have been fortunate to have been exposed to some truly unique and inspiring tutors in my career. Yet perhaps the most consistent teacher we have is ourselves. Our own experiences, successes, and setbacks can push us to grow in ways a textbook alone cannot.

That was what I discovered very quickly when I left my career in the air force to enroll in university. Walking into my first classroom after retiring from the military, I was surrounded by classmates half my age.

In some respects, it was as daunting as strapping into the cockpit of a jet fighter for the first time. I was embarking on a completely new chapter and had to build an entirely new knowledge base. At the time, I leant into my earliest piece of advice – to be unashamed of asking questions until I understood all the answers.

As I discovered when jumping from an established career to a university degree, for many things in life, there is no syllabus. And for some people, including many millions of children in the Middle East, sometimes there isn’t even the opportunity of a formal education.

Teaching and learning take many forms in our lives. Whether through family, friends, colleagues, or our own experiences, these lessons shape us in profound ways.

Sometimes, the most powerful classes happen far from any classroom.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | ​​​​​​​Dh80,000 | 1,400m

6pm: Liwa Oasis (PA) Group 2 |​​​​​​​ Dh300,000 | 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-2 (PA) Group 3 | Dh300,000 | 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap | Dh70,000 | 1,600m

7.30pm: Maiden (TB) |​​​​​​​ Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now