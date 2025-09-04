Why the world's wealthiest moving to the UAE should matter to all its residents

If you could live anywhere, where would you go? For a record number of entrepreneurs, investors and builders, the answer is increasingly the UAE.

Recent estimates point to a striking global shift: this year, about 142,000 millionaires are expected to relocate worldwide – about 16 per cent more than last year. The headline within the headline is the UAE. With a net gain of roughly 9,800 high-net-worth individuals, the country is projected to top the global league tables, ahead of traditional favourites like the US, Canada, Singapore and others. That is not just a statistic; it is a signal – an index of confidence.

Put another way, an estimated $63 billion in new, investable wealth is choosing to plant a flag in the UAE, while traditional powerhouses such as the UK face a historic outflow.

It is tempting to read this as a tale of private jets and lower taxes. That would miss the point. The movers are not looking for a hideaway; they are looking for a launchpad. They are bringing capital, yes – but also operating experience, global networks and an appetite for the next thing. They vote with their feet for places that feel built for the future: connected, safe and pro-enterprise in a way that is predictable rather than performative.

This “great wealth migration” carries a practical, local meaning. Capital inflows do not sit idle: they back funds, endow venture studios and capitalise new companies. Boardrooms gain directors with cross-border judgment. Mentorship proliferates. Job creation rises where capital meets operating know-how – especially in services, technology, creative industries, advanced logistics and finance. Knowledge diffuses: hiring managers learn new standards, young founders glean shortcuts and local firms find partners who can open doors well beyond the region. For the UAE’s diversification story, this is the strongest endorsement imaginable because it is voluntary and market-revealed.

There is also a quieter layer to this migration: a cultural vote. People with options are choosing a society that blends stability and tolerance, where world-class infrastructure sits next to a service culture that works, and where public policy signals are clear. In an era in which many economies wrestle with political volatility, bureaucratic drag or policy whiplash, the UAE’s consistency is not just comfortable – it is investable.

So what does this mean for the person reading this – an employee, a founder, a policymaker, a manager? It means the opportunity is not abstract. It will show up in your inbox, your hiring pipeline, your board invites, your classroom projects, your neighbourhood. It will arrive in the form of a new fund deciding where to place a regional headquarters; a family office experimenting with climate tech; an operator who has taken three companies public and now wants to back 10 Emirati founders, or simply, more clients to your new restaurant.

The right question is not whether this is good news – it plainly is – but how a country already built on momentum might use this moment. Without prescribing or instructing, consider a few possibilities.

What if every newly arrived operator had a true concierge on-ramp – a 30-day path that maps permits, regulatory sandboxes, key partners and a shortlist of pilot sites – so market entry happens in days, not quarters?

The right question is not whether this is good news – it plainly is – but how a country already built on momentum might use this moment

What if free zones curated boardroom bridges that pair these arrivals with Emirati scale-ups for a year – no lectures, just time in the trenches – so know-how transfers faster than capital, and local teams learn pricing, procurement and playbooks that took others a decade?

What if our universities launched a rolling Knowledge Residency – each quarter a cohort of incoming builders co-teaches one masterclass, co-supervises one applied project tied to a real company problem and co-designs one internship pathway that outlives their visit? And while in universities, what if there were an Endowed Discovery to Deployment Fund that channels some of this private wealth into endowed chairs, translational labs and commercialisation teams.

These are not imaginary scenarios; they are taking place now and need to be boosted. The UAE is becoming the region’s Scale-Up and Growth Nation – with “soft-landing corridors” into India, Africa and Central Asia – so companies headquartered here treat the UAE as the take-off point for emerging-market expansion: regulatory briefings on Monday, distributor meetings on Wednesday, first shipment confirmed by month-end?

The world is not just sending capital; it is sending capability. And capability compounds. That is why this moment feels larger than a trendline on a wealth report. It is an evolving chapter in a story that the UAE has been writing for decades: open the door, raise the standard and let results speak. The movers are not coming to retire. They are coming to build. The rest of us – citizens, residents and the next generation – will decide what that build looks like, and how widely its benefits are shared.

This makes the country not only richer, but richer in possibilities.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Health Valley Founded in 2002 and set up as a foundation in 2006, Health Valley has been an innovation in healthcare for more than 10 years in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

It serves as a place where companies, businesses, universities, healthcare providers and government agencies can collaborate, offering a platform where they can connect and work together on healthcare innovation.

Its partners work on technological innovation, new forms of diagnostics and other methods to make a difference in healthcare.

Its agency consists of eight people, four innovation managers and office managers, two communication advisers and one director. It gives innovation support to businesses and other parties in its network like a broker, connecting people with the right organisation to help them further

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Norway v Spain, Saturday, 10.45pm, UAE

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E640hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20from%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E11.9L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh749%2C800%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Letswork%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Almheiri%2C%20Hamza%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20co-working%20spaces%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.1%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20with%20investors%20including%20500%20Global%2C%20The%20Space%2C%20DTEC%20Ventures%20and%20other%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2020%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

How to volunteer The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

You may remember … Robbie Keane (Atletico de Kolkata) The Irish striker is, along with his former Spurs teammate Dimitar Berbatov, the headline figure in this season’s ISL, having joined defending champions ATK. His grand entrance after arrival from Major League Soccer in the US will be delayed by three games, though, due to a knee injury. Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) Word has it that Rene Meulensteen, the Kerala manager, plans to deploy his Bulgarian star in central midfield. The idea of Berbatov as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder, might jar with Spurs and Manchester United supporters, who more likely recall an always-languid, often-lazy striker. Wes Brown (Kerala Blasters) Revived his playing career last season to help out at Blackburn Rovers, where he was also a coach. Since then, the 23-cap England centre back, who is now 38, has been reunited with the former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen, after signing for Kerala. Andre Bikey (Jamshedpur) The Cameroonian defender is onto the 17th club of a career has taken him to Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, Greece, and now India. He is still only 32, so there is plenty of time to add to that tally, too. Scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea during his time with Reading in England. Emiliano Alfaro (Pune City) The Uruguayan striker has played for Liverpool – the Montevideo one, rather than the better-known side in England – and Lazio in Italy. He was prolific for a season at Al Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League in 2012/13. He returned for one season with Fujairah, whom he left to join Pune.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

One-off T20 International: UAE v Australia When: Monday, October 22, 2pm start Where: Abu Dhabi Cricket, Oval 1 Tickets: Admission is free Australia squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle