A bus crash reminds us that the deadliest thing you can do in Afghanistan is get in a vehicle

My journalism work and travel have taken me on some dangerous drives – through impenetrable fog in the mountains near the Oman-Yemen border; half a tyre over a cliff edge at night in Bosnia; and through open fields in full view of snipers just metres from ISIS-held territory. None of them compare to the Mahipar Road, which thousands of Afghans travel each day to get between Kabul and Jalalabad. For more than 60km, the narrow motorway clings to the side of jagged, stony mountains, full of sharp turns and steep descents, roughly following the course of the Kabul River, which flows hundreds of metres below. For large stretches, its two lanes are unmarked, and sometimes they are made narrower – if that were even possible – by the occasional rockslide.

The name Mahipar is Persian for “flying fish”. My colleague, who was doing the driving, said a common speculation was that the river was once home to flying fish – unlikely, given they live in oceans. A darker theory, he told me, is that flying fish are what you think of when you see vehicles speed off the side of the road and plunge into the valley. The children who live in nearby villages see it happen all the time – they double as traffic wardens, perched over switchbacks warning drivers of oncoming lorries hidden around the bend.

Road safety is a virtually non-existent concept in most of Afghanistan. I’ve seen mobile phones playing YouTube videos taped to steering wheels, eight or nine people occupying sedans and cars travelling in three different directions in a roundabout. If you’re wondering how that last one works, they drive straight through the central island, right past the exasperated traffic officer.

The result of this chaos is a perennial cycle of carnage that is only getting worse. Nearly a decade ago, the World Health Organisation estimated that an Afghan died in a road accident every two hours. Last year, the Asian Transport Observatory, a road safety monitor, put it at one every hour. The annual cost of car-crash casualties is thought to be around $1 billion – nearly 6 per cent of the country’s GDP. Even during the war, in many years road accidents killed more people than bullets, bombs and air strikes. Around 80 per cent of the fatalities are men – a crippling tragedy in a country with the world’s highest proportion of widows.

I’ve seen mobile phones playing YouTube videos taped to steering wheels

In the past two years, the main motorways throughout the country have been clogged further by the influx of around two million deportees (adding an extra 5 per cent to the Afghan population) from Pakistan and Iran. Most deportees – having not lived in Afghanistan for many years or ever at all – have no vehicles, homes or other assets in the country. When they arrive, usually in waves of thousands at a time, the solution has been for military vehicles and buses to pack in as many as possible and shuttle them from border areas to a big city. Roads become jammed. Bus drivers are overworked and many of them are underqualified.

So, it was only a matter of time before there would be a horrific accident involving a bus of deportees, such as the one that took place in Herat on Tuesday. The crash, between the bus, a lorry and a motorbike, killed 79 people – including 19 children.

The main problem is a near-total absence of regulatory and enforcement capacity for existing road safety laws. A significant proportion of drivers got their licences under the country’s now-fallen republic government, when a bribe of around $100 was enough to get one. When a traffic cop asked to see your licence, it was common knowledge that you could hand them a bit of money instead. A 2014 investigation by Pajhwok, an Afghan news agency, found that about 60 per cent of Afghan drivers had never passed a driving test.

The country’s new Taliban rulers are much less corrupt when it comes to bribery and penalties. At most checkpoints, trying to hand cash to an officer will land you in jail. But the licencing system has become only marginally more rigorous. Some towns lack the staff or vehicles needed for practical tests, so a very short theory test is enough. A much bigger issue, however, is that the new authorities, and the underpaid, overworked bureaucracy they manage, are simply overwhelmed. Getting any documentation – from marriage certificates to IDs to driving licences – can take weeks; many Afghans would rather risk driving without papers. And municipalities, starved of funding in a country cut off from most of the global economy because of sanctions, face severe shortages of traffic wardens.

What meagre police budgets exist are instead devoted to keeping crime at bay or, to a lesser extent, enforcing the country’s austere religious and social codes. And it appears true – anecdotally, at least, for want of comprehensive data – that petty crime has fallen dramatically, as have kidnappings and gang-related murders. Walking on the street at night is now much safer. But driving on it remains another story.

Hot%20Seat %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20James%20Cullen%20Bressack%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Mel%20Gibson%2C%20Kevin%20Dillon%2C%20Shannen%20Doherty%2C%20Sam%20Asghari%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now