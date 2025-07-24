UAE has hosted more than 17,600 Afghan evacuees since 2021

Almost four years since the Taliban took power following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, UAE authorities have provided details of how many Afghans it has hosted.

The UAE has spent almost Dh1.35 billion ($367.6 million) hosting Afghan refugees before relocating them to other countries since 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

There have been 17,619 Afghans hosted in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi since there were widespread evacuations after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, two decades after they were toppled by the US and Nato.

The assistance covered all the needs of Afghan citizens − including health care, logistical and diplomatic services, communications, shelter and food − ensuring comfort, a dignified life and well-being, said a statement from the ministry released on Thursday.

EHC also provided services related to departure procedures, with 17 offices opened for the embassies of the countries to where Afghans were seeking relocation. School transport was also provided, along with on-site education and training courses.

Almost 2,600 Afghans benefitted from training and professional development workshops, the ministry added.

“The UAE has spared no effort in assisting the Afghan people, being at the forefront of countries that have initiated support for Afghanistan,” said the ministry.

“This reflects its humanitarian mission, which is based on the values of giving, charitable work, spreading peace and consolidating coexistence, tolerance, and the principles of human fraternity.

“It also promotes solidarity with peoples during the most difficult circumstances and crises facing countries.

“The focus on caring for people and preserving their dignity has been a constant approach in the UAE's journey since its founding, regardless of ethnic, religious, or geographical backgrounds and in line with its noble humanitarian principles. It has become a global symbol of humanitarian giving and sustainable good.”

A US news outlet reported earlier this month that the UAE was preparing to send a small number of evacuees back to Afghanistan in July.