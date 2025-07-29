Dubai offers a gateway to London's 'Henrys'

Hard by the corner of Kensington Church Street and Kensington High Street is the new Dubai Hub.

As a statement location, it takes some beating. For those who don’t know London, this is an area that is eternally fashionable, with a mixture of smart offices, shops, restaurants, mansions and luxury apartments. People work, relax and reside here. It’s always busy, day and night. Transport links are good and parking is available. Accessible, central, appealing to go-getting businesses and individuals – not unlike Dubai itself, in fact. That’s the point.

The sort of people who throng here are known these days as Henrys in London. High Earners, Not Rich Yet are people earning six figures in pounds sterling but in an income tax and cost-of-living trap that means they do not feel affluent.

The folks who live and linger in this part of town may be drawn to the UAE, might want to move their company or expand there, are looking to invest, could be considering relocating their company and their family to take advantage of Dubai’s many attractions, not least the ease of doing business, branches of leading British schools and a less onerous taxation system.

Occupying the ground floor of a modern, smart building, the Dubai Hub is a bridge between the two countries and structures. Supervised by Dubai Chambers and operated by Al Burj Holding, under licence from the Dubai government, it is designed to provide all the services that anyone wishing to invest in Dubai will require. Previously, they would have to travel to obtain advice and discuss and complete the necessary procedures. Now, step off the pavement and all that can be obtained under one roof, in the beating heart of one of the world’s leading financial centres, in a prime, mixed-purpose district.

Because it carries the seal of approval of the Dubai's authorities, the hub is both private and official. So, it is a fully licensed one-stop shop for advice and assistance. It is to help clients enjoy a smoother passage, to explain and facilitate any potential blockages, to negotiate the required steps and entry requirements.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explained the thinking behind the hub: "We are focused on enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and ensuring seamless service access for our international clients. The launch of Dubai Hub sends a strong message: making business easier for our global investors is our top priority."

The Dubai skyline. The hub is able to reach European enterprises and enhance the emirate’s visibility within the region. AP

As a declaration of intent, it takes some beating. Right now, the British media is full of articles about the lacklustre UK economy and the Labour administration’s unpopularity and the targeting of businesses and the wealthy as a source of increased public revenue.

Fears are mounting that what is a steady stream of departures may become much stronger. The shuttered houses appearing in parts of London are testament to those who have already left for good or they are choosing to return for the summer season, only to head back once the cold and shorter British days set in.

Meanwhile, businesses wishing to develop internationally are seeking a user-friendly environment, one that is truly global in outlook and occupies a strategic geographical position between east and west, north and south, with everything, including a super air travel network, advanced infrastructure and communications, on tap. Dubai fits that bill.

In a sense, the Dubai Hub prompts the question: what took you so long, given the strong, existing links between Britain and UAE? But it has arrived, a practical, very real symbol of the Dubai Economic Agenda – or D33 – aimed at doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years.

The plan is for those ties to become even closer. Indeed, Mr Lootah hails the move as further underlining Dubai’s commitment to supporting investors abroad and pursuing the goals of D33.

So, Dubai Hub London – as it is known; the aim is to add more such overseas locations – is intended to supply a complete menu of public and private services. The aim is to make it easier for UK-based businesses to establish and scale operations in Dubai.

By supplying customised assistance, it will assist entrepreneurs, business owners and investors confidently navigate the complexities of entering the Dubai market. From legal and real estate to business formation and residency guidance, the hub functions as a single destination for end-to-end advisory and facilitation. The initiative simplifies cross-border transactions and eliminates many of the bureaucratic hurdles traditionally faced by international investors and their families (educational advice is on offer).

At present, at this early stage, the hub is working closely with four government departments: Land, for dealing with property acquisition and investment; Economy and Tourism, for trading and the obtaining of licences; Courts, covering matters contractual and formal; and General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, relating to visas, residence and identity documentation.

The hub is also collaborating with leading property developers to provide suggested investment opportunities. In time, as the hub becomes more established and increases in size, the number of government bodies and services partnering the hub will rise.

Support is given bilingually, in Arabic or English, and consultations are flexible, via remote or in-person. The first session is free and following sessions attract a flat fee.

It would be wrong to suggest the hub's opening is a knee-jerk reaction to commerce’s travails under UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his administration. Getty

Because it is not an embassy or a consulate but is officially endorsed, it is a government outsourcing hub, in addition to being a place that can put together bespoke business relocation and investment packages. The frictionless best of both worlds then, and one that saves clients an inordinate amount of time and expenditure, cutting out the need to journey to Dubai to complete forms and comply with official processes. By taking away the pain it is effectively generating a substantial gain.

Its mission is "to deliver accurate, professional consultancy that connects clients with the right Dubai authorities, saving them time, effort, and uncertainty".

One question raised in London is why now? Close by the hub is the headquarters of the Daily Mail, Britain’s biggest-selling newspaper in print and online, and a ferocious critic of the present Westminster government and its ministers.

Woo business

For them, the opening is bound to be regarded as a sure sign of the Keir Starmer administration’s failure to woo businesses and their leaders. Undoubtedly, Dubai is finding a more interested and engaged audience. But it would be wrong to suggest this is a knee-jerk, hastily put together reaction to commerce’s travails under Mr Starmer. It has been long in the planning, fits with a carefully considered Dubai government objective and reflects a well-established bilateral trading and financial bond.

London is the business and financial capital of Europe and as such, it is a magnet for European enterprises and their backers. The hub is able to reach them and enhance Dubai’s visibility within the region. That is the hub’s vision, "to be the leading Dubai-focused advisory service in Europe – trusted for our clarity, professionalism, and results".

For investors in Dubai, the website also declares: "Explore lucrative investment opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Our services include real estate investment advisory, return on investment and rental yield consultation; government investment projects; private and public sector partnership support; legal due diligence for investments; real estate registration trustee coordination; investment-based residency visa support."

That is quite a list. Investing in Dubai from London has just become a whole lot easier. Possibly long overdue, it has arrived and it is prominently situated. The Dubai Hub London, it is bound to fulfil a growing demand.

