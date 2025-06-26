In a world where even-handedness reigns, we would have seen American B2 bombers’ buster bombs rain on Dimona and other Israeli sites. After all, Israel has nuclear bombs, contrary to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

What’s more, Israel did not join that treaty, staying outside the writ of the International Atomic Energy Agency and no one has inspected Israel’s nuclear installations.

Those who justify Israel’s unilateral attack on Iran by referring to the declarations of Iranian leaders calling for the disappearance of Israel ignore the statements of Benjamin Netanyahu ever since he became Prime Minister in 1996, calling for the destruction of the Iranian government. Iran’s bluster brought destruction to them.

The West’s hypocritical support for Israel’s attack on Iran is expected. After all, their support for Israel’s assault on Palestine is ongoing, although some countries have recently become less supportive.

The West’s sanctioning of Russia for invading Ukraine stands in sharp contrast to what is allowed Israel. The international rules-based order, so long heralded and proclaimed by the West, is in shambles. We in the Arab world are not impervious to that. Our principled stand on those conflicts is a shining example of what countries, their leaders and their peoples should do.

What is galling about the West’s leaders is that they continue to proclaim platitudes about their supposed beliefs. Fortunately, especially about the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence from the Israeli occupation, vast numbers of common women and men in the West have rejected their leaders’ false stands. People of all faiths, colours and ages continue to show their support for Palestinian independence; hence the growing shift in their leaders’ positions. That is a welcome development.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his country’s military the green light to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran. Having done so, he believed Mr Netanyahu’s enticements and his embellishment of successes in his ongoing, illegal attack on that country.

He courageously opposed his own leadership’s illegal attack on Iraq more than two decades ago. Remember the law of unintended consequences. It worked in Iraq and in Afghanistan. It will surely work in Iran.

It is still possible to return to diplomacy. Unlike other western leaders, Mr Trump should not follow double standards. He should listen to his friends in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Unlike Mr Netanyahu, they seek peace, like Mr Trump, not war.

However, I can do nothing about the double standards, Mr Netanyahu’s genocidal conduct, Iran’s history of nefarious activity, the Palestinian leaders’ fratricidal feuds, Europe’s pusillanimity, Mr Trump’s pledge to bring peace to the Middle East, while he wages war on Iran, and his congratulations to Iran for signing on to his call for a ceasefire. There’s also his effusive adulation for Mr Netanyahu.

What I will do is to follow the example of my late father King Faisal’s decision when then-US president Harry S Truman reneged on his predecessor Franklin D Roosevelt’s promises and helped birth Israel. My father kept himself from visiting the US until Mr Truman left office. I will keep myself from visiting the US until Mr Trump leaves office.

Prince Turki Al Faisal

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that "individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube". Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active "most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services". Torrena said that "most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring". However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are "modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends". "It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications" said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange "tips and notes, it's extremely healthy and fun".

