Elon Musk's downfall could mark the end of a cultural era

A century ago, TS Eliot mused about the world having ended, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

In his poem The Hollow Men, he described a generation unable to do anything with conviction, whether for good or ill, as societies, institutions and communities in Europe struggled with the new morality and the political upheaval following the devastation of the First World War.

“Between the idea

And the reality

Between the motion

And the act

Falls the Shadow”

The parallels between 1925 and 2025 are legion, but perhaps none has been as striking as the culture wars that have shaped the current public discourse. Trust in government, experts and institutions is at a low ebb. Amid such a divisive political landscape, it is little surprise that individuals with maverick personalities have grown in influence. Arguably, no one illustrates this point as strongly as Elon Musk.

His public image, cultivated through antics on X, meme culture and polarising rhetoric, has helped fuel a rise in his wealth and status as a business and technological prophet. Most pertinently, Mr Musk’s vision of the future has also lacked empathy. His dreams of Mars colonisation, AI-human interfaces and radical innovation are as ambitious as they are detached from societal needs or human connection.

There have also been actions that bring into question his ethics. For example, markets have been disrupted, if not manipulated, following his social media posts about Dogecoin and Tesla stock.

Yet, until now, Mr Musk had insulated himself from the ire that enveloped other tech leaders. He had avoided the political theatre in the US Congress that Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were obligated to take part in. His purchase of X (when it was still called Twitter) and his subsequent alliance with the Republican Party seemed to keep regulators at bay while amplifying his influence.

His track record means very little now, however, after his spectacular falling out with US President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, the shockwaves from the detonation of the most famous political alliance of our time seemed to finally fade with the words: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

Could Mr Musk’s post on X also be the waving of the white flag for his style of leadership?

With never-seen-before gusto, Mr Musk had supported Mr Trump’s presidential campaign and after the latter won the White House, he became a regular fixture in the Oval Office, even parading his four-year-old son in front of the cameras, such was the familiarity between the two men. It seemed a stunning triumph of his convictions.

Eventually Mr Musk seemed to tire as his personal behaviour and his brainchild, the Department of Government Efficiency, became magnets for sustained controversy. So, he stepped back from the front lines.

There had been a very clear cost, too, from such an unprecedented high-profile political affiliation. The Tesla share price is still down 14 per cent in 2025, but it had been even lower.

After he was no longer on the inside of the administration, it took only days for him to turn against the President, attacking the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, a key part of Mr Trump’s legislative agenda, and drawing return fire online and in the media from his one-time ally. Then, after Mr Musk made the explosive and since-retracted claim that Mr Trump appeared in the files related to the late financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, it became clear there could be no way back.

Tesla chief executive and X owner Elon Musk arrives at a Tesla event in Los Angeles in a robotaxi. All photos: Reuters Mr Musk addresses the crowd Tesla's robotaxi is displayed at the event Tesla's robovan is also unveiled Tesla's Optimus robots also made an appearance The robots dance to music

Not only is Mr Musk’s aura now diminished, but it could be the end of the techno-libertarian myth that has been at the root of so much divisiveness during the past decade.

Figures like Mr Musk and Peter Thiel – also a supporter of Mr Trump – championed the idea that private innovators could outpace and outthink the state. The equivalent of shadow nations grew out of Silicon Valley and undermined the ability of governments to govern, further eroding trust and bringing extreme ideas to the mainstream, enabled by an unregulated flood of technological advances.

The truth is, once any company achieves the scale of a country, it becomes nigh on untouchable. Mr Musk seemed to be trying to reach these heights while remaining bigger than his companies in the minds of the public.

The social media age helped him to try to do this, and his approach has been very much a blueprint for the broader rise of content creators and influencers. Yet, back in the 1920s, TS Eliot warned of the perils of such hollowness.

“Between the desire

And the spasm

Between the potency

And the existence

Between the essence

And the descent

Falls the Shadow”

Looking back 100 years from now, the Musk-Trump fallout will probably help mark the closing act of a cultural era defined by deficiencies in human connection and empathy for others.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

INFO

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin%20electric%20motors%20and%20105kWh%20battery%20pack%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E619hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUp%20to%20561km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ3%20or%20Q4%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh635%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Tewellah by Nawal Zoghbi is out now.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

CREW %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Mobile phone packages comparison

bundesliga results Mainz 0 Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 1') Schalke 1 (Caligiuri pen 51') Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Miranda og 81')

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy! %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-cylinder%202.0L%20TSI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20clutch%207-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320HP%20%2F%20235kW%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20400Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20%2449%2C709%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press