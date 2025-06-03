Wall Street insiders say Donald Trump is known as 'Taco Trump', but not because of his fondness for those crispy Mexican delicacies. Photo: @realDonaldTrump / X
Wall Street insiders say Donald Trump is known as 'Taco Trump', but not because of his fondness for those crispy Mexican delicacies. Photo: @realDonaldTrump / X
Wall Street insiders say Donald Trump is known as 'Taco Trump', but not because of his fondness for those crispy Mexican delicacies. Photo: @realDonaldTrump / X
Wall Street insiders say Donald Trump is known as 'Taco Trump', but not because of his fondness for those crispy Mexican delicacies. Photo: @realDonaldTrump / X

Opinion

Comment

The 'Taco Trump' jibe proves that words do really matter

  • English
  • Arabic
Gavin Esler is an author and broadcaster, and a UK affairs columnist for The National

June 03, 2025

It’s one of the most famous quotes from Shakespeare: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Juliet says it about Romeo, suggesting she loves him not for his family connections but for who he is. In modern politics however, especially in the US, names and name-calling in the Donald Trump era seem to have a different significance, and it’s not so sweet.

American media outlets are full of observations about the nickname given to Mr Trump by Wall Street insiders. He is known, they say, as “Taco Trump”, but not because of his fondness for those crispy Mexican delicacies. It’s for his fondness for tariffs that are put on foreign imports at extremely high levels and then reduced – and then maybe reimposed and reduced again. The “Taco” tag stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out” meaning that he talks tough, makes an announcement but when confronted by resistance or jitters in the bond market, he backs down.

Mr Trump has described the nickname as “nasty”, but he himself is the king of nicknames and clickbait-friendly put-downs. He repeatedly referred to his predecessor Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe”. He talked of “Crooked Hillary” Clinton. He sums up his entire political philosophy in four letters – not Taco but “Maga”, which stands for “Make America Great Again”. It’s not clear exactly when America ceased to be great, but that isn’t the point. Maga is a stroke of genius. It means that any American voter can think of anything in their lives that they don’t like, and Mr Trump’s slogan somehow might miraculously fix it.

Outside the US, in some other countries Maga has come to mean “Make America Go Away” and stop tariffs unsettling the world economy. There are even ruder terms in circulation that I won’t quote here but which are used to describe the Trump-inspired market fluctuations. This market volatility has been noted by investors who – if they assume that tariff uncertainty is pushing markets up and down – may be able to choose how to buy in the dip and sell on the upturn at a profit.

Reuters quoted Mark Spindel, the chief investment officer of Potomac River Capital, observing that the market is caught “in a pinball machine as a result of [Mr Trump’s] policymaking process”. The White House official line is that Taco and the other jibes are “asinine acronyms”, but the fact they have had to respond suggests Mr Trump and his staff are well aware of the communication skills involved in making a neat – if nasty – nickname or observation. It’s a skill that Mr Trump has himself used for years. Why? Because it works.

The stark truth about politics and economics in the 21st century is that most voters don’t have the patience, the inclination or even the skills to analyse economic or trade policies. What tariff should be on imports of beef? How about cars or clothing or iPhones? What are the implications? Will the share prices of importers and manufacturers go up or down? Most of us don’t know, and perhaps most of us don’t care, until the car or washing machine or clothes we plan to buy suddenly go up in price. But a brief phrase or nasty nickname cuts through where a PhD in economics or a disquisition on the benefits of free trade may not.

The Taco jibe has also sparked off a creative deluge of another kind. On social media there are now endless memes, some showing Mr Trump in a yellow chicken suit, sometimes covered in tacos. When popular culture picks up a meme or a slogan like this – as all those Maga hats prove – then words really do matter and they cut through.

So what should Mr Trump do about the Taco jibe? Nothing, probably. Ignore it. But it will not go away. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a probable candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2028, jokes publicly that “it’s raining tacos”. Other Democrats, who have seemed silent or even neutered by the Trump blitz on Washington, have picked up the serious point. For them, the Taco jibe sums up in four letters the Trump administration’s apparent economic incoherence in the way tariffs are being used.

Until most voters notice changes in prices to the things they want to buy but can no longer afford, the economic arguments may be lost. But the political capital from the nickname, especially the alliteration of “Taco Trump”, is appearing on outlets ranging from the sober pages of The New York Times to the lower depths of clickbait social media.

For Mr Trump’s opponents, it’s a useful propaganda tool. And it may have wider implications, too.

This is a President who suggested he could end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, change China’s lucrative US trade imbalances and solve the problems of Gaza. Faced with leaders like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Benjamin Netanyahu, perhaps the Taco tag and the idea that “Trump Always Chickens Out” is something the world’s hard-nosed leaders may already be considering.

More on this story
More on animal trafficking
Plastic tipping points
Transgender report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

On Women's Day
More from this package
Read more from Aya Iskandarani
CREW
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERajesh%20A%20Krishnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETabu%2C%20Kareena%20Kapoor%20Khan%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
More on Quran memorisation:
A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language
  • 2018: Formal work begins
  • November 2021: First 17 volumes launched 
  • November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released
  • October 2023: Another 31 volumes released
  • November 2024: All 127 volumes completed
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Neighbourhood Watch
RESULTS

1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m
Winner: Dirilis Ertugrul, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer)
2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m
Winner: Kidd Malibu, Sandro Paiva, Musabah Al Muhairi
2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m
Winner: Raakezz, Tadhg O’Shea, Nicholas Bachalard
3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m
Winner: Au Couer, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar
3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m
Winner: Rayig, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson
4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m
Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer
4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m
Winner: King’s Shadow, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Third Test

Result: India won by 203 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Transgender report
Our commentary on Brexit

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)
Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD
Power 249hp at 5,500rpm
Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm
Gearbox Nine-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Updated: June 03, 2025, 2:26 PM`
USDonald TrumpVladimir PutinXi Jinping
Read next...
US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick with the global list of tariffs on April 2. Reuters

Trade court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and other officials are not inclined to make rate cuts without what they feel is sufficient data. AFP

Fed expects difficult trade-offs if Trump tariffs reignite inflation, meeting minutes show

CommentThe 'Taco Trump' jibe proves that words do really matter

CommentA Nato overhaul is the only option for UK defence

CommentViolence in the name of Palestine is unacceptable. It also harms the movement

CommentTrump's eagerness for a win is undermining his efforts to secure deals

Big boots to fill in Volvo race for Abu Dhabi boat crew member

Andrew Lewis: Azzam's young utility man

Special reportThe meaning behind the UAE's new dirham banknotes

My Dubai SalaryRussian woman earns up to Dh80,000 to support her children

Basel Adra, one of the makers of 'No Other Land', stands in front of a cordon of Israeli troops in Masafer Yatta on Monday. Thomas Helm / The National

'No Other Land' directors fume as Israeli military blocks media trip

Abdullah Al Mutawa, one of the many Emiratis making their way to Saudi Arabia from Dubai International Airport on Monday. Photo: Ali Al Shouk

'A dream come true': Joy for Emiratis embarking on Hajj pilgrimage

An artist's impression of Aldar’s $11 billion Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National

Aldar unveils $11bn Fahid Island project in Abu Dhabi

FBI agents in protective gear after the attack at the Pearl Street Mall on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado. AP

Eight injured in 'targeted terror attack' at hostage rally in Colorado